BUREAU VERITAS - Information relating to Bureau Veritas’ Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 22, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – May 11, 2023

Information relating to Bureau Veritas’ Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 22, 2023

Bureau Veritas’ Combined (ordinary and extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., in the Auditorium of the Company’s registered office located at Immeuble Newtime, 40/52, boulevard du Parc in Neuilly sur Seine (92200), France.

Shareholders are invited, as soon as possible prior to the Meeting, to request their admission card in order to attend in person, to vote by post, or to give a proxy to the Chairman or any third party of their choice by following the terms and conditions of participation described in the Notice of Meeting, available on the Company's website on the Shareholders’ Meeting page: https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting

Steps will be taken to ensure that Shareholders are able to follow the Shareholders’ Meeting live via an audio transmission accessible in full on the dedicated page of the Company's website. Shareholders will be able to submit questions on the dedicated chat room, which will be answered during a Q&A session within the time allotted for this purpose during the Meeting. Shareholders are informed that this is a non-regulatory procedure that does not allow for the prior identification of Shareholders or the exercise of shareholders’ rights.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company’s website for updates on the organization of the 2023 Shareholders' Meeting.

The preliminary Notice of Meeting (Avis de réunion), which notably includes the agenda for the Meeting as well as the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors that will be submitted to the Shareholders, was published on May 10, 2023 in the legal gazette Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires no. 56 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/) and on the Company's website.

The preparatory documentation regarding this Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the website.

