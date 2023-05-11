Schulich Launches New Tech MBA Degree

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University’s Schulich School of Business today announced the launch of a new MBA in Technology Leadership (Tech MBA), the first of its kind in Canada.



The Tech MBA program will launch in Fall 2023 and will help develop the next generation of leaders for a business world that is increasingly tech driven. The 16-month, highly experiential professional program will integrate leadership development with a focus on strategic thinking, systems design, digital transformation, value creation, and technology management and integration.

The program is designed to equip students with the leadership and management skills needed to succeed in a business world facing major transformational changes, including the rapid application of artificial intelligence and other technological advances. Key program features include a guaranteed workplace internship lasting one full term, direct exposure to industry leaders as part of a small selective class, and career support though the Tech MBA’s Professional Development Hive, two professional development courses focusing on employability skills and career readiness.

“Schulich’s new Tech MBA will produce graduates who bring cutting-edge managerial knowledge to help companies deal with technological disruption and the ongoing digital transformation reshaping the world of business,” says Detlev Zwick, Dean of the Schulich School of Business.

M. Murat Kristal, Associate Professor of Operations Management and Special Advisor, AI & Analytics, has been appointed as the inaugural Director of the Tech MBA Program. An expert in analytics and digital transformation, Murat brings over ten years of experience in technology teaching and research to his role as Director.

“The MBA in Technology Leadership Program offers a truly unique and innovative approach to business education, combining a comprehensive understanding of technology with the critical business skills needed to succeed in today's rapidly evolving marketplace,” says Professor Kristal. “With a focus on experiential learning, real-world projects, and personalized coaching, our program prepares graduates to excel in leadership roles in tech-driven industries. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned professional looking to take your career to the next level, the Tech MBA Program provides the tools and expertise you need to thrive in the digital age."

For more information visit: schulich.yorku.ca/techmba.

About Schulich

Known as Canada’s Global Business School™, the Schulich School of Business in Toronto is ranked #1 in Canada and among the world’s leading business schools by a number of global MBA surveys, including The Economist, Forbes, and QS. The Kellogg-Schulich EMBA program is ranked #9 in the world by The Economist, #7 in the world among joint programs by QS MBA and #1 in Canada by the Financial Times.

Global, innovative, and diverse, Schulich offers business programs year-round at its state-of-the-art complex at York University; at its Miles S. Nadal Management Centre located in the heart of the Toronto’s financial district; and at its campus in Hyderabad, India. The School also has strategic and academic partnerships with a number of the world’s leading business schools in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Schulich offers undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate business degrees that lead to rewarding careers in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, and has more than 35,000 alumni working in over 90 countries. The School pioneered North America’s first ever cross-border Executive MBA degree, the Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA. The School has one of the largest portfolios of one-year, specialized Masters programs of any business school in North America. Schulich’s Executive Education Centre provides executive development programs annually to more than 5,000 executives in Canada and abroad.

