RoodMicrotec and SGA enter into cooperation for ASIC testing

Deventer, May 11, 2023 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, and Svenska Grindmatriser AB (SGA), a well-established fabless IDM for the development and supply of customized mixed-signal ASICs, today announce that the companies have started a cooperation for high-volume production testing of SGA’s ASIC products.

The cooperation with RoodMicrotec as European partner enables SGA to meet the rapidly growing market demand. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec as a supplier will help SGA to strengthen its supply chain by providing flexible testing capacities as well as other quality assessment services.

“This collaboration offers us the opportunity to grow faster. In addition, both companies benefit from each other's knowledge, which is of tremendous value! Therefore, I am expecting this cooperation to be growing to a strategic level”, says Henrik Sjöberg, CEO of SGA.

Being a leading European service provider in the semiconductor industry, this partnership matches well with RoodMicrotec’s portfolio of capabilities.

Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec, says, “This cooperation shows that we are a reliable partner for test and quality services in Europe. It is always nice to see that such strong companies as SGA rely on our expertise and test capabilities. In addition, this project helps us to strengthen our position as a service provider for the Swedish semiconductor industry.”

About SGA

SGA is a fabless manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal ASICs. SGA works closely with customers throughout the entire product lifecycle, from development to high-volume production. SGA's deep technical expertise and continuous quality focus has led to long-lasting partnerships in a broad set of industries. The company was founded in 1986 and is located in the city of Linköping, Sweden.

For more information please visit www.sga.se.

Further information

Henrik Sjöberg, CEO or Andreas Marinus, Sales

Phone +46 13 36 46 60, E-mail info@sga.se



About RoodMicrotec

With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors. RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com



Further information

Martin Sallenhag, CEO or Arvid Ladega, CFO

Phone +31 570 745623, E-mail investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com



This press release is available in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions, the English version shall prevail.

