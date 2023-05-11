Global Gel Documentation Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Stain-free Imaging Leads to Faster Visualization of Proteins on Blots or Gels

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gel Documentation Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gel Documentation Systems estimated at US$277.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$379.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$158.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $97 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Gel Documentation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$97 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -

Analytik Jena AG

ATTO CORPORATION

Azure Biosystems, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Carestream Health

Cleaver Scientific

Corning Incorporated

DNR Bio-Imaging Systems

Gel Company Inc.

Isogen Life Science B.V.

Labnet International, Inc.

LI-COR Biosciences

Royal Biotech

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

SIM Lab

Syngene International Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vilber Lourmat

WEALTEC BIOSCIENCE CO., LTD.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $277.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $379.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Biotechnology and Life Science Research Sector

Gel Documentation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Gel Documentation Systems: A Prelude

Benefits Summarized

Outlook

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Headwinds Take Gel Documentation & Blot Imaging to Next Level

Advent of Sensor-Driven Imaging Systems

Advanced Systems Focus on Improving Workflow Efficiency

Integration of Advanced Features to Address New Requirements

Stain-free Imaging Leads to Faster Visualization of Proteins on Blots or Gels

New Gel Documentation Systems Get More User Friendly

Advancements in Imaging Cameras

Digitalized Gel Documentation: The Way Forward

Digital Imaging Finds Increasing Use in Western Blot Data Acquisition Space

Lab Automation Drives Gains

Rise in Genomic and Proteomic Research Drives Opportunities

World Current & Future Analysis for Proteomics in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Western Blot Normalization: An Important Step in Protein Analysis

Rise in Use of Protein Gel Documentation Systems

Growth in PCR Application in Detection of Infectious Diseases Augurs Well for Market Growth

Growing Focus on Early Detection and Management of Chronic Diseases to Augment Growth Prospects

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045

Growing Application in Genetics Research and Testing

World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Testing in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



