Global Gel Documentation Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Stain-free Imaging Leads to Faster Visualization of Proteins on Blots or Gels

The global market for Gel Documentation Systems estimated at US$277.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$379.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$158.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $97 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Gel Documentation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$97 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Headwinds Take Gel Documentation & Blot Imaging to Next Level
- Advent of Sensor-Driven Imaging Systems
- Advanced Systems Focus on Improving Workflow Efficiency
- Integration of Advanced Features to Address New Requirements
- Stain-free Imaging Leads to Faster Visualization of Proteins on Blots or Gels
- New Gel Documentation Systems Get More User Friendly
- Advancements in Imaging Cameras
- Digitalized Gel Documentation: The Way Forward
- Digital Imaging Finds Increasing Use in Western Blot Data Acquisition Space
- Lab Automation Drives Gains
- Rise in Genomic and Proteomic Research Drives Opportunities
- World Current & Future Analysis for Proteomics in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery
- Western Blot Normalization: An Important Step in Protein Analysis
- Rise in Use of Protein Gel Documentation Systems
- Growth in PCR Application in Detection of Infectious Diseases Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Growing Focus on Early Detection and Management of Chronic Diseases to Augment Growth Prospects
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045
- Growing Application in Genetics Research and Testing
- World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Testing in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
