New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Design and Development Services Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Product Design and Development Services Market to Reach $26.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Product Design and Development Services estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.5% over the period 2022-2030. Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Concept & Requirements Development segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Product Design and Development Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Celestica Inc.
- DeviceLab Inc.
- Donatelle
- Flex Ltd.
- Jabil Inc.
- Nordson MEDICAL
- Planet Innovation
- Plexus Corp.
- Starfish Medical
- Ximedica
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032676/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Product Design and Development Services - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Device Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device Companies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Product Design and Development Services Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Research, Strategy, &
Concept Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Research, Strategy, &
Concept Generation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concept & Requirements Development by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Concept & Requirements
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Concept & Requirements
Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Detailed Design & Process Development by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Detailed Design & Process
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Detailed Design &
Process Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Design Verification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Design Verification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Design Verification by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Production & Commercial Support by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Production & Commercial
Support by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Production & Commercial
Support by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Therapeutic Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Biological Storage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Biological Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Surgical Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Surgical Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Laboratory Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: World Historic Review for Biotechnology Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: World 16-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Companies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Product Design and Development Services Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Requirements Development, Detailed Design & Process
Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Application -
Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage, Consumables, Other
Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical Laboratory
Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Therapeutic Equipment,
Biological Storage, Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical
Instruments, Clinical Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage,
Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical
Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Requirements Development, Detailed Design & Process
Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Application -
Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage, Consumables, Other
Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical Laboratory
Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Therapeutic Equipment,
Biological Storage, Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical
Instruments, Clinical Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage,
Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical
Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Product Design and Development Services Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Requirements Development, Detailed Design & Process
Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Application -
Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage, Consumables, Other
Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical Laboratory
Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Therapeutic Equipment,
Biological Storage, Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical
Instruments, Clinical Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage,
Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical
Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Product Design and Development Services Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Requirements Development, Detailed Design & Process
Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Application -
Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage, Consumables, Other
Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical Laboratory
Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Therapeutic Equipment,
Biological Storage, Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical
Instruments, Clinical Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage,
Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical
Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Product Design and Development Services Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Read the full report:
Global Product Design and Development Services Market to Reach $26.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
