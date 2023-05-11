Medical Aesthetic Devices Global Market is Projected to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.7%

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetic Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Aesthetic Devices estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Facial Aesthetic Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Contouring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Medical Aesthetic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -

3M Company

ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

Allergan PLC

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Galderma SA

Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

PhotoMedex, Inc.

SciVision Biotech Inc.

SGS Dental Implant System Holding

Southern Implants

Straumann

Syneron Medical Ltd.

YOLO Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Zimmer Medizinsysteme

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Set for a Rapid Growth Ahead

Medical Aesthetic Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Beauty Consciousness Increasing the Need for Cosmetic Procedures to Spur the Demand for Medical Aesthetic Devices

Beauty Consciousness among Men Bodes Well for the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

Erasing Stigma of Plastic Surgery to Spur the Demand for Medical Aesthetic Devices

Rise in Number of Cosmetic Procedures Bodes Well for the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

Rising Standard of Living in Developing Countries and Growing Trend towards Selfcare to Propel the Demand for Medical Aesthetic Devices

Aging and the Growing Desire to Look Good Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Rise in Number of Road Traffic Injuries and the Associated Need to Correct Deformities Propel the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices - Leading Segment of the Market

Aesthetic Lasers Market: Current and Future Trends

Treatments Using Lasers and Energy-based Devices

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices Market

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market on a Growth Trajectory

Laser Hair Removal Devices Market

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irrrg5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment