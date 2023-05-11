English French

Mixed shareholders’ meeting of may 11th, 2023

Paris La Défense, on May 11th, 2023 – Nexans Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris, chaired by Jean Mouton, Chairman of the Board of Directors, approved, by a large majority, all 29 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The voting results will be available on the Nexans’ website .

This Shareholders’ Meeting was an opportunity to present Nexans’ strategy, its development perspectives and the 2022 fiscal year’s highlights. In particular, Marc Grynberg, Climate Director, presented the Group's Climate Strategy and its commitments by 2030.

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted, and thus approved:

The distribution of a dividend of 2.10 euros per share, which will be detached on May 15th, 2023 and paid on May 17th, 2023;

The resolutions related to the renewals of the term of office as Directors of Jean Mouton, Bpifrance Participations, Oscar Hasbún Martinez and Hubert Porte.

At its meeting held after the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors reappointed Jean Mouton as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The composition of the Board committees remains unchanged.

Following the Shareholder Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of fourteen members, of whom 54.5% are Independent Directors and 45.4% are women.

The Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live in French and English, and a replay will be available shortly on the Nexans’ website .

