Access to Clean Safe Water is a Focus During National Drinking Water Month

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the World Health Organization estimating that more than 2 billion people globally lack access to safely managed drinking water at home*, the topic of access to cleaner, safer drinking water has never been more important. To celebrate National Drinking Water Month (May), Culligan International, a leader in water treatment solutions, is offering consumers helpful recommendations on how to ensure the water in their home is cleaner and safer to drink.



“Aging infrastructure across North America, along with new and emerging contaminants, have heightened the risks of harmful impurities such as lead, pesticide runoff, pharmaceutical residuals and PFOA and PFOS potentially contaminating our water supply,” said Judd Larned, President of Culligan Water. “National Drinking Water Month is the perfect time to educate consumers on how they can ensure the water in their homes is cleaner and safer to drink.”

According to Culligan, there are a few important steps homeowners can take, including:

Know where water contamination can occur. Water impurities are not just limited to the water source. Contamination can also happen in the distribution system after treatment from the local municipality or private well has already occurred. While many naturally occurring chemicals and impurities are treated at municipal water treatment facilities, contamination can occur in service pipes. These issues are commonly found in homes built prior to 1986 when lead pipes, fixtures and solder were regularly used. The best place to filter drinking water is at the point of use or your home’s tap. Those homes that utilize well water have higher risk, and homeowners should be diligent about monitoring water quality.

Notice any issues that may be caused by water impurities. Some signs of problem water include corroded plumbing fixtures, unpleasant odors, disagreeable taste, discolored water and even shortened appliance lifespan. It is important to note that some water contaminants cannot be detected by taste, odor or color. In these cases, only a water test can identify an issue.

Schedule a test to identify impurities in your water. Because water contamination can happen at any time and/or through a local municipality, an underground well or a homeowner’s own pipes, it is important to have your water tested by an expert who can determine the necessary steps to eliminate any harmful impurities that may be present. While testing can be done at any time, Culligan recommends scheduling a water test, especially after moving into a new house, if appliances that use water are collecting residue or burning out, and as soon as you notice a change in your water’s taste, odor or appearance. Well water should also be tested whenever any changes in your water such as color, taste, odor or cloudiness are noticed.

Find a filtration system that meets the needs of your home. Water treatment solutions such as water softeners, reverse osmosis systems and specialty filters reduce specific impurities that may be found in your water. While there are many options, Culligan offers a groundbreaking system, the Aquasential® Smart Reverse Osmosis (RO) Drinking Water System, which is generally regarded as the World’s Most Efficient RO Drinking Water System.** With up to seven stages of filtration and 14 different filter options, it is certified to reduce 59 contaminants including lead, arsenic, pharmaceuticals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and PFOA/PFOS.



The Aquasential Smart RO system’s modern design features a drinking water faucet with instant performance feedback in brushed nickel, chrome, matte black and bronze finishes. The Culligan Connect App gives users intuitive control over the smart RO system with water alerts, maintenance needs and tools that let homeowners:

Know at their fingertips their RO is providing the safest water

Set water consumption goals to help create healthy habits

See how many contaminants are being removed for greater confidence

Track environmental impact and cost savings

Have peace of mind with built-in leak detection for additional protection

Get service reminders



With the Aquasential Smart RO, homeowners can have peace of mind with an unlimited supply of great-tasting, cleaner, safer water.

“The bottom line is that it’s important to know what’s in your water. Our water experts can conduct a quick, free, in-home water test and customize a Culligan solution that is right for your home and lifestyle,” said Larned.

Culligan is also celebrating National Drinking Water Month with a special offer that will help ensure cleaner and safer drinking water at home. Now through June 30, 2023, homeowners can have a Culligan Aquasential Smart HE Water Softener or Aquasential Smart RO Drinking Water System installed with zero payments for twelve months. Dealer participation may vary.

For more information about Culligan water treatment products, including water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business, or to find your local Culligan representative, visit www.culligan.com.

*According to Water.org

** Efficiency is based on 3rd party testing to NSF standards.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936, Culligan makes a real difference to people and to the planet by providing clean, sustainable, great-tasting water and reducing reliance on single-use plastic. Culligan is one of the world’s most recognized and trusted names in water, a reputation built through a legacy of trust, innovation, service, and quality. The Culligan master brand covers a family of iconic brands and innovative technologies that include Quench, Blupura, Zip Water, Purezza Premium Water and Firewall® UVC purification and that share a mission of bringing better water to consumers anywhere they need it – in the home, at work, at leisure or on-the-go. For more information, visit www.corporate.culligan.com.

