Global Medical Grade Plastics Market to Rise at Over 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 76.6 Billion: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Medical Grade Plastics Market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 76.6 billion. As of 2022, the market was valued at US$ 41 billion.

The uptake of medical-grade plastics is largely inclining amid key advancements in the healthcare industry, such as rising demand for lightweight packaging and equipment manufacturing material.



Manufacturers are on the vigil for incremental opportunities in emerging technologies for molding medical grade plastics to broaden their revenue streams. A promising opportunity for medical grade plastics is in point-of-care diagnostics. As POC testing transitions to patients’ homes and doctors’ offices, there is a rising demand for portable, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing equipment. The advancements in POC testing have compelled original equipment manufacturers to source new material and manufacturing techniques, thus encouraging uptake of medical grade plastics.

The demand for cutting-edge and innovative medical devices is also enhancing uptake of medical grade plastics, especially polymers to assist device development. An interventional guidewire, for instance, may require a medical grade plastic coating to offer a cushioning tip, biocompatible hydrophilic surface, radiopaque character, and abrasion resistance, while maintaining manufacturing efficiency.

The blood/tissue biocompatibility of a material for a pacing or neuromodulation lead, as well as its resistance to oxidative and hydrolytic degradation in the body (over many years), its dielectric properties, physical strength and flexibility, and the ability to produce thin-walled constructions and assemble over electrical wires and other components, may all play a role in the selection of medical grade plastics.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 41.0 Bn Estimated Value USD 76.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.2% Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 No. of Pages 330 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Process Technology, and Application Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the market for medical grade plastics is likely to be valued at US$ 43.9 billion

From 2023 to 2031, the market for medical grade plastics is expected to grow by 1.7x

By type, polyethylene medical grade plastics are expected to register a 7.1% CAGR

Based on application, medical grade plastics are most likely to be utilized for manufacturing disposable products

Medical Grade Plastics Market- Key Expansion Drivers

From device miniaturization to multi-purpose packaging, the medical industry is experiencing major disruptions. To further these objectives, healthcare providers are incorporating various grades of medical plastics

Market players are likely to find sweet spots in the design and manufacturing of disposable catheters, syringes and surgical instruments with respect to medical grade plastics

Designing orthopedic devices, drug delivery equipment, and other medical devices to monitor various conditions are also expected to widen applications of medical grade plastics in the years to come



Medical Grade Plastics Market: Regional Profile

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the primary hub for medical grade plastics manufacturing, accounting for 45% of revenue. India and China are the frontrunners in the APAC market

North America is likely to present substantial growth opportunities. The region is slated to account for nearly 1/5th of global production targets. Growth is being spurred by applications in pharmaceutical packaging

Changing regulatory frameworks governing plastic usage is encouraging medical grade plastics uptake in Europe. In Europe, medical devices fall under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 which provides guidance for their usage.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating the medical grade plastics landscape are mentioned below:

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Royal DSM

DowDuPont Inc.

Solvay SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Trinseo S.A.

Trelleborg AB

The Lubrizol Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Röchling SE & Co. KG

Key developments in the market range from the introduction of new plastic grades to strategic business decisions, ranging from collaborations with various entities to various acquisitions. Some key developments are as follows:

In November 2021, Arkema S.A. introduced a new advanced bio-circular medical polymer for manufacturing surgical tools and medical devices. The new polymer offers a combination of features in terms of physical performance, lightweight and sustainability. Formulated with a high content (65%) of glass fibers, the Rilsan® MED polyamide 11 grade displays a tensile modulus of 18.5GPa, making it an ideal candidate to replace metal for the production of highly demanding surgical tools

introduced a new advanced bio-circular medical polymer for manufacturing surgical tools and medical devices. The new polymer offers a combination of features in terms of physical performance, lightweight and sustainability. Formulated with a high content (65%) of glass fibers, the Rilsan® MED polyamide 11 grade displays a tensile modulus of 18.5GPa, making it an ideal candidate to replace metal for the production of highly demanding surgical tools In July 2021, BASF introduced a range of green plastic additives under the brand name VALERAS. The brand encompasses additives that bring about a high sustainability value by improving durability, energy saving, emissions reduction, and promoting biodiversity

introduced a range of green plastic additives under the brand name VALERAS. The brand encompasses additives that bring about a high sustainability value by improving durability, energy saving, emissions reduction, and promoting biodiversity Celanese Corporation announced in February 2023 its decision to expand its materials portfolio for the healthcare market in the MD&M West 2023. The extended portfolio includes offerings such as Zytel PA, Hytrel TPC-ET, Crastin PBT and Micromax polymer materials. These polymers will be deployed for manufacturing biosensors for diabetes treatment, auto injection devices, and inhalation devices among others



Market Segmentation

Type

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Engineering plastics

Silicone

Others (including Acrylate and Polysulfone)



Process Technology

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Others (including Rotational Molding)

Application

Disposables

Diagnostic Instruments

Catheters & Syringes

Implants

Dental Tools

Surgical Instruments

Medical Bags

Drug Delivery Devices

Others (including Saline Bottles)



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



