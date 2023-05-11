CGrowth Capital Inc. Poised for Growth Following Q4 2022 Filing Disclosure

NEW YORK, NY, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and is solely focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.



CGRA has today announced the filing of its Q4 2022 disclosure, marking the end of a transitional period between the previous and new management teams following RedClip Holding Inc. acquiring a controlling stake in CGRA. The disclosure mainly covers the period prior to the acquisition, with only a brief overlap. The final quarter of 2022 was a pivotal time for the company, as it focused on finalizing the restructuring and establishment of the necessary accounting, administration and reporting structures. These newly updated structures will serve as the foundation for CGRA's success as the company moves forward into an exciting and dynamic phase of growth with a clear strategy and roadmap for achieving exponential growth in 2023.

Within the company’s broad investment strategy of targeting high growth opportunities in a range of sectors, not limited to sports, CGRA has clearly cemented its roadmap and strategy and will be introducing a new division focusing on an exciting opportunity alongside its current sports division which will be announced early next week following the Q1 2023 filing on Monday 15th May.

The CGRA strategy and roadmap will be executed by the company’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) whom will be announced in the same PR early next week. This announcement will outline the company’s strategic vision and roadmap and will be accompanied by a podcast recording from the new CGRA CEO along with the launch of the group’s new dedicated holding website.

CGRA has also appointed a highly experienced board to the company’s sports division which will be announced and updated on the company’s sports website early next week. This highly skilled and experienced team has a proven track record of consistently delivering exceptional results in the sports industry and will drive the sports division of CGRA to achieving the ambitious targets which have been set. This star-studded executive team will be the driving force behind the company’s sports division to disrupt the growing sports and lifestyle sector, primarily through the acquisition and consolidation of growing disruptive technology businesses in the sector.

Following months of dedicated effort from the CGRA team behind the scenes, the sports division continues to grow and seek exciting opportunities and is getting closer to the closing of its next acquisition. In conjunction to the sports division the new division comes in response to the significant growing global demand and the sheer number of opportunities within the sector in question. This newly created division intends to capitalize on the unprecedented levels of demand and supply shortage which exist globally in this sector. A newly appointed board has also been established to oversee the running of this division and to ensure its continued growth and success. The newly appointed board along with a new dedicated website for this recently established division will be announced by the middle of next week.

While the company experienced several technical challenges gaining access to the OTC platform following the change in company control, which delayed a number of filings, it has in no way delayed the company’s progress behind the scenes. CGRA is pleased to say that the company is now operating from solid foundations and looks forward to unveiling a series of very impressive and exciting announcements throughout the course of 2023.

“While we have experienced a few teething problems, I’m very excited to say that we are now full steam ahead and on a solid foundation, coupled with a phenomenal team. I am supremely confident at this point that the company will go from strength to strength with strong growth revenues, assets, and cashflows,” said interim CEO Nicolas Link.

The company management would like to thank the dedicated and loyal shareholder base for their continued support and unwavering belief they have shown in the company’s vision during this process while we have built the foundation for what is an extremely exciting new modern day investment company.

For regular CGrowth Capital (CGRA) updates, you are invited to view the company’s website and/or to follow the company’s Twitter account:

Website: https://cgrowthcapital.com

Twitter: @CGRAOTC

Contact: info@cgrowthcapital.com

Source: CGRA

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



