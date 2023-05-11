New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Private LTE Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032665/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Private LTE Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Private LTE estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.6% over the period 2022-2030. Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Private LTE market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Affirmed Networks
- Airspan
- Asocs
- Athonet
- Boingo Wireless
- Casa Systems
- Cisco
- Comba
- Commscope
- Druid Software
- Ericsson
- Extenet Systems
- Fujitsu
- Lemko
- Mavenir
- NEC
- Nokia
- Quortus
- Redline Communications
- Samsung
- Star Solutions
- Tecore
- Telrad Networks
- Wireless Excellence
- ZTE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032665/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Private LTE - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FDD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for FDD by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TDD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for TDD by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Safety by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Private LTE Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Private LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and TDD for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Private LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Private LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Private LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Private LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Private LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Private LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Private
LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure and
Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Private
LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and TDD for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Private
LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation &
Logistics, Government & Public Safety and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public
Safety and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Private LTE Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public
Safety and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by Component - Infrastructure and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by Technology - FDD and TDD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FDD and
TDD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Private LTE by End-Use - Utilities, Oil & Gas,
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Private LTE by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Oil & Gas, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public
Safety and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032665/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Private LTE Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Private LTE Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032665/?utm_source=GNW