Demand for Capryloyl Glycine Market Value to Reach US$ 151.5 Mn at a CAGR of 8.1%: 2023 to 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Capryloyl Glycine Market stood at US$ 75.4 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 151.5 million in 2031. The industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2031.



Rising consumer focus on beauty and skincare will fuel the demand for cosmetic products containing capryloyl glycine. The global skincare industry is witnessing an upward trend given to growing consumer consciousness toward skin health.

Emerging cases of skin problems, especially among diabetic patients, could elevate the demand for lotions containing capryloyl glycine. 94 million Europeans suffer from skin sensations like burning, dryness, or itching. Evolving demand for skincare products among men could open new growth avenues for the market. 73% of men use skincare products, while 39% use hybrid products like BB cream, foundations, and more that bridge the gaps between skincare and make-up.

Global Capryloyl Glycine Market from the cosmetics and personal care preservatives application is expected to register around 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Preservatives aid in preserving the freshness and cleanliness of cosmetic and personal care items for consumers.

Capryloyl glycine works as a key ingredient to enhance the effectiveness of cosmetic preservatives and it also has synergistic effects with essential oils, octanoic derivatives, polyols, and some alcohols. Mounting purchases of anti-acne products, anti-dandruff products, low-preservative products, and products for sensitive skin will drive the demand for capryloyl glycine.

Increase in awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients in personal care products has encouraged consumers to seek natural and organic alternatives.

Rise in disposable income and changes in consumer lifestyle are likely to boost the demand for personal care, products, by augmenting market expansion. Global capryloyl glycine industry is highly competitive with many players offering similar products.

Vendors are investing significantly in the Research and Development of new products to stay competitive. Availability of synthetic alternatives poses a challenge to the Capryloyl Glycine Market growth in the near future.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global Capryloyl Glycine Market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 151.5 million until 2031.

Europe is said to have a 7.9% market share with Germany.

North American market region is estimated to have a market share of 6.3%



Global Capryloyl Glycine Market: Growth Drivers

Latest Capryloyl Glycine Market trends, the personal care end-use segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income and an increase in focus on esthetic appeal are boosting the segment.

Rise in the need for environment-friend ‘green’ surfactants has led to significant investment in the Research and Development of bio-based surfactants with improved performance and low toxicity.

Waste protein hydrolysates make for excellent raw materials in the manufacture of capryloyl glycine. Green chemistry techniques using immobilized lipases and proteases can be adopted to generate capryloyl glycine on a large scale, which leads to a growth in demand for green surfactants fueling the Capryloyl Glycine Market dynamics



Global Capryloyl Glycine Market: Regional Landscape

Europe’s Capryloyl Glycine Market is forecasted to surpass USD 29 million valuation by 2032. Demand for capryloyl glycine in the region is expected to rise in view of growing investments in new R&D activities by leading local and international cosmetic and personal care product brands. The consumer base for personal care and cosmetic products in the region has increased significantly in the past few years. Reports by Cosmetic Europe claim that almost 500 million people in Europe use personal care and cosmetic products each day to protect their skin and enhance their self-esteem.

Elevated cases of acne and other skin conditions should boost the adoption of capryloyl glycine in North America. The American Academy of Dermatology Association says that nearly 50 million Americans suffer from acne issues which is one of the most common skin conditions in the country.

Global Capryloyl Glycine Market: Key Players

Sinerga

Driver

Combines all the knowledge and expertise of the cosmetic world, from the development of raw materials to the creation of a finished product.



Development

Finished Formulation: Research and Development of innovative formulations and technologies in the cosmetic and dermo-pharmaceutical fields.

Raw Material: Research and Development of new cosmetic ingredients for international distribution or exclusive sale

Global Capryloyl Glycine Market: Segmentation

By Purity

98% Purity

99% Purity

By Grade

Cosmetic

Technical

By Function

Antimicrobial agent

Antiseborrheic agent

Cleansing agent

Surfactant

Others



By Application

Anti-dandruff Products

Anti-acne Products

Moisturizers

Low Preservative Products

Others



By End-use

Personal Care

Healthcare

Homecare

Others

By Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



