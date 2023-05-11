New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market to Reach $221.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Predictive Vehicle Technology estimated at US$48.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 21.1% over the period 2022-2030. ADAS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$105 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Telematics segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The Predictive Vehicle Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Airbiquity
- Aisin Seiki
- Aptiv
- At&T
- Autoliv
- Cisco (Jasper)
- Cloudmade
- Cohda Wireless
- Continental
- Embitel
- Garrett Motion
- Harman (Samsung)
- Hella
- Infineon
- Kpit
- NXP
- Qualcomm
- Robert Bosch
- Sierra Wireless
- Valeo
- Verizon
- Visteon
- ZF
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Predictive Vehicle Technology - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADAS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for ADAS by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Telematics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OBD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for OBD by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Safety & Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pro-Active Alerts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Pro-Active Alerts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: France 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics
and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS,
Telematics and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS,
Telematics and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS,
Telematics and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &
Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Predictive
Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market to Reach $221.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW