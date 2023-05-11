Questex’s GMITE Hosts First San Diego-Based Event for Private One-to-One Meetings

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s 17th edition of the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) was held April 30 – May 3 for the first time in San Diego at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay & Spa. More than 1,250 one-to-one meetings took place between global suppliers and fully hosted North American MICE buyers in private suites.



As the only organizer to offer the private, one-to-one appointment suite concept, GMITE held in partnership with Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), presented buyers and suppliers with unlimited networking, education, and fun activities over the course of two and a half days.

Panels started with “Countdown 2023: Finding Success in the New Era of Business Meetings,” which was moderated by Jessie States, CMP, CMM, Vice President, MPI Academy. The panel featured buyers and suppliers including Adele Farina, Senior Director of Global Events and Strategic Planning, ION, and Brenda McAuley, Operations Director, Maritz Global Events, Rita Febrer, PR & Media Communications Manager / Head of M&I (US), VISIT PORTUGAL and Maria Day, Western Regional Sales Manager, Iberostar, who provided insights into new meeting strategies for success.

In addition, guests were treated to a fireside chat with Annette Gregg, SITE’s CEO, also moderated by States.

The event concluded with the announcement of GMITE’s 2024 date and location. GMITE will take place April 7-10, 2024 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Suppliers interested in attending GMITE 2024 are encouraged to reach out to Walter Kupiec, Global Sales Director, Questex at wkupiec@questex.com, and those interested in applying to become a hosted buyer can contact Andrea Hutchinson, Delegate Relations Director, Questex at ahutchinson@questex.com.

To learn more about GMITE, visit gmiteevent.com. Stay connected on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Next event: Additional networking opportunities for Caribbean-based suppliers looking to connect with North American MICE buyers will take place at the Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE) August 21-24, 2023, Secrets Wild Orchid & St. James Montego Bay, Jamaica. Visit cmiteevent.com for more information.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Stuti Srivastava

Travel Marketing Manager

srivastava@questex.com