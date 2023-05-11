Michigan Based Savvy Sliders - America's Fasting Growing Slider Brand is Expanding to Texas

Detroit, MI, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Based Savvy Sliders, America’s fastest growing slider brand, is heading South and rapidly expanding into the heart of Texas with its first store in San Antonio. They say everything is bigger in Texas, which is why Savvy Sliders is a perfect match to bring its bigger, better, bolder sliders to this great state.

“Savvy Sliders is reimagining the slider experience for consumers across America,” said Mark Wolok, VP of Business Development of Savvy Sliders. “We believe our products and services are providing the quick service category with “More 2 Love.””

Savvy Sliders is making a name for itself by providing consumers with innovative products that offer more options, fresher ingredients and a world class customer experience. With 35 locations and counting, Savvy Sliders is opening two restaurants a month, making them the fastest growing slider brand in America.

Savvy Sliders offers a wide variety of tasty products, including slider options made with fresh Angus beef, English cod, famous chicken, and even a falafel vegetarian option… all made with high quality, fresh ingredients. In addition, Savvy’s menu includes hand battered chicken fingers and hand spun Custard Shakes.

The brand’s mission is to provide advancement and ownership possibilities for hardworking individuals. "It's vital that we collaborate with talented operators and offer them the opportunity and support to become restaurant owners within this rapidly growing market," states Milton Treviño, CEO of Savvy Holdings Texas, the Area Representative.

Savvy Sliders is set to open its first location in San Antonio at 303 San Pedro, with multiple sites slated for launch throughout the summer of 2023, including exciting new locations in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

For more information on Savvy Sliders, please visit: www.savvysliders.com

Follow Savvy Sliders on social:

Facebook: @SavvySliders

Instagram: @SavvySliders

Twitter: @Savvy_Sliders

For BROLL, please click here: Click this link for footage

About Savvy Sliders

Savvy Sliders is a Michigan based slider brand that also specializes in famous hand breaded chicken fingers and hand spun custard shakes. With 35 locations and counting, Savvy Sliders is committed to providing customers with a “More 2 Love,” high-quality, quick service food experience. For more information, visit www.savvysliders.com

###