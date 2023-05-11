Global Arena Holding Updates Shareholders on Expanding Business Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company, focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce an update to its shareholders with a few highlights of its operating subsidiary Global Elections Services Inc. (GES).

Organized Labor Elections

GES continues to provide comprehensive technology-enabled election administration to organized labor unions and private organizations throughout the United States, and has launched a new, rebranded website: www.voteges.com

United States Municipal Government Elections

GES has begun to solicit requests for proposals from independent software and hardware companies in anticipation of filing an application with the Election Assistance Commission for the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0. GES expects to select a vendor in July, and begin development for the certification process shortly thereafter.

GES will enter into the Corporate Governance/Proxy Election Business

Reporting companies and funds must comply with the SEC’s proxy rules whenever its management submits proposals to shareholders that will be subject to a shareholder vote. With over 4 decades of election management experience providing comprehensive technology-enabled election services to a variety of organizations, and with our technology that has been developed, tested, and implemented, GES is well equipped to add public companies to their list of potential client organizations.

GES can Provide:

Printing of the proxy packages (proxy statement, proxy card, 10-K, and annual report)

Delivery of proxy packages, via e-delivery along with physical mailing, including the mailing of proxy packages to registered shareholders at the address of record with the company’s transfer agent, along with the delivery of proxy packages to banks and broker dealers who hold beneficially owned shares on behalf of shareholders.

Distribution of a daily vote report to authorized recipients starting 15 days prior to the annual meeting.

As Inspector of Election, GES will:

Ascertain the number of shares entitled to vote on each matter.

Monitor the vote count and determine if enough shares have been voted to reach the required quorum of shares outstanding.

Tabulate the votes by matter.

Determine the eligibility of any ballot or proxy at the meeting.

Certify the final tabulation of the voting.

GES offers voting by; paper mail ballot, in person paper, online voting and/or a hybrid of voting methods.

Management is pleased to announce that James P. Daprile with the assistance of the GES team including KikiVanDeWeghe and Magdiel Rodriguez, who joined the GES team as disclosed in the Company’s most recent 10K, will be leading the expansion of this division.

James P. Daprile earned his BS in Accounting from St. John's University while working in financial services. His career included roles as CFO, along with legal, product and investment banking controllerships, with diverse corporate structures varying from small US-based broker-dealers to global investment banks.

During his time in the financial services community, James both led and supported the implementation of various information systems which included trading, settlement, management reporting along with general and securities ledger systems. He also participated in the development of databases from which financial and regulatory reporting was derived for local and global stakeholders.

James also has experience as a securities regulator with FINRA. His role included the monitoring and analysis of risk within member firms, by the review of firms' submitted data, business activities, and externally gathered information to ensure compliance with FINRA and SEC rules and regulations.

Kiki VanDeWeghe was the NBA’s Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations, where he oversaw all aspects of basketball related to the playing of the game. VanDeWeghe joined the NBA league office in April 2013 as Vice President, Basketball Operations and was soon promoted to Executive Vice President where he served through 2021. He has been involved in a broad range of basketball matters, including the development of playing rules and interpretations, game analytics, disciplinary matters, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of NBA games. He also served as a key liaison between the league office and its teams, drawing upon his years of experience as a general manager, coach and player. Additionally, VanDeWeghe served as a board member for both the NCAA’s Competition Committee and FIBA.

Before his time with the league office, VanDeWeghe spent two years with FOX Sports West as a writer and analyst covering the Los Angeles Clippers. Prior to that, he served as the general manager, and for one season the interim head coach, of the New Jersey Nets from 2007 to 2010. Before joining the Nets, VanDeWeghe was a broadcast analyst for two years with ESPN. From 2001 to 2006, VanDeWeghe served as the general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

VanDeWeghe’s NBA playing career spanned 13 years, with the Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Clippers, during which he averaged 19.7 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 87.2 percent from the foul line, made two All-Star appearances and helped his teams to the postseason 12 times. A native of Los Angeles, VanDeWeghe attended UCLA from 1976 to 1980 and led the Bruins to the national title game his senior season. He received his degree in economics and was an Academic All-American.

Magdiel Rodriguez, who has been associated with GES assisting in its initial software development. He has over 25 years of experience in the areas of Information Security, Enterprise Risk Management, and Compliance, Information Technology and Operations. This includes 21 years with Visa Inc., where he was the Senior Business Leader of Information Security. Mr. Rodriguez also formed a global multicultural/multilingual organization in some of the world’s most challenging markets leveraging his extensive experience in cyber security, third party vendor security, PCI compliance, data security, risk assessment and policy compliance.

Our Chairman, John S. Matthews, stated, “Management is excited to be utilizing the proprietary election software that GES has developed in this new business sector.”

GES has developed, deployed, and owns proprietary election software in the areas of registration software, which was designed specifically to authenticate and register voters; scanning and tabulation software, which utilizes advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation system featuring de-skewing, de-speckling and image correction and Online election voting software.

GES also built an online voting platform on one of the most secure global infrastructures, Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is a comprehensive, evolving platform provided by Amazon that includes a mixture of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platform as a service and packaged software (PaaS), and software as a service offerings (SaaS).

ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Election Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company’s filings at SEC.gov

ABOUT GES

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc., GES has developed proprietary election software for absentee/mail ballot and in-person voter registration and paper ballot scanning/tabulation utilizing OMR/OCR barcode system featuring de-speckling, de-skewing and image correction. In 2020 GES developed, built and implemented a proprietary online election voting solution that is compliant with Title IV of the United States Department of Labor Office of Labor Management Standards (OLMS). GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed thousands of election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. GES has begun undertaking the steps to qualify for the updated U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) certification to conduct Government Elections in the U.S. and worldwide. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for over 4 decades. For more information, visit our website at: voteGES.com

