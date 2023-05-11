Automotive Diesel Engine Filters Revenue is Expected to Grow at a Valuation US$ 620.0 Million in 2031: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive diesel engine filters market is expected to decline at a -2.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 620.0 million is anticipated by the end of the forecast period.



As concerns over increasing carbon emissions mount, the automotive industry is gearing up for significant changes in consumer preferences toward fuel-efficient diesel engines and the increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. The reduction in usage is further propelled by strict government regulations aimed at curbing emissions during the forecast period.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has put forth proposals to revise greenhouse emission standards and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles spanning from 2021 to 2026.

This regulatory development, combined with the rising number of electric vehicles in developing nations, is anticipated to stymie the expansion of the automotive filter market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global automotive diesel engine filters market is expected to be worth US$ 790 million as of 2023.



From 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of -2.6%.



By material type, the ceramic wall-flow monoliths segment is expected to lead the market in 2023 by growing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to accumulate 71.4% market share by end of 2023.



As per TMR projections, the demand for automotive diesel engine filters in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.9% throughout the forecast period.



Automotive Diesel Engine Filters Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The increasing demand and utilization of commercial vehicles in the e-commerce and logistics industries have propelled the production of such vehicles, consequently driving the need for automotive diesel engine filters.



The rise in global population, lifestyle changes worldwide, and infrastructure advancements are factors that are fueling the increase in the number of commercial vehicles. As a result, the demand for automotive diesel engine filters is expected to grow in the coming years.



The global market is anticipated to witness rapid growth owing to the increasing sales of luxury cars.



The automotive diesel engine filter market is facing a potential challenge due to the heavy reliance of vehicle manufacturers on these filters to reduce carbon emissions. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles diminishes the incentives for manufacturers to produce and use these components. Consequently, the market's growth is expected to be negatively affected as a result.



Automotive Diesel Engine Filters Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market by accumulating over 41% market share by end of the forecast period. The region is expected to drive demand for automotive diesel filters with a CAGR of -2% during the forecast period.



The market in North America is expected to grow with a CAGR of -2.2 throughout the forecast period. The growth of the automotive filter market is driven by the increased demand for vehicles in countries like the United States and Canada.



Europe is projected to experience good growth in the automotive diesel filters market during the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to be influenced by the rising stringency regarding emission regulations.



Automotive Diesel Engine Filters Market: Prominent Players

The global market for automotive diesel engine filters is characterized by several regional and global entities. Some key automotive diesel engine filters providers profiled by TMR include:

ALCO Filters Ltd.

Anhui meiruier filter Co., Ltd

Avrand Pishro Co.

BorgWarner Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Dongguan Shenglian Filter Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

First Brands Group

General Motors Co.

Hengst SE

IHD Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Liuzhou Risun Filter Co. Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

Sewon Co. Ltd.

Sogefi Spa

UFI Filters Spa



Prominent developments in the automotive diesel engine filter domain by key players are as follows:

In August 2022, Hengst Filtration unveiled its offerings for fuel cells, alternative fuels, oil filtration, and vehicle interiors at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover. Their intelligent fuel filter concept is built upon accessible base versions that can be upgraded with cutting-edge add-ons, guaranteeing the elevated fuel purity standards demanded by contemporary diesel engines.



In April 2021, Donaldson Company, Inc. introduced its Filter Minder Connect solution at the Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Spring Meeting. This innovative solution enables the monitoring of fuel filters and engine oil conditions in heavy-duty engines, with a particular emphasis on enhancing filtration efficiency.



