Talis Biomedical Announces Business Update and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a diagnostic company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care, today announced a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Business Update

Established ability to manufacture cartridges and instruments that puts us on a path to meaningful margins at scale, at the pace and quality needed to execute the company’s business strategy

Prioritized development of four Talis One ® test panels to address significant unmet needs in the women’s and sexual health markets, consisting of: Influenza A, influenza B and COVID-19 respiratory panel Chlamydia, gonorrhea and trichomonas vaginalis (CT/NG/TV) panel Herpes simplex virus (HSV1-2) panel Vaginal infection panel

test panels to address significant unmet needs in the women’s and sexual health markets, consisting of: Received feedback from the FDA on pre-submissions to support 510(k) clearance of respiratory and CT/NG/TV test panels

Delivered 62% improvement in net cash used in operating activities year-over-year, extending our cash runway into 2025

“With significant advances in our manufacturing capabilities, a clearly defined product menu and disciplined regulatory strategy to minimize risk, Talis Biomedical is executing on our plan to deliver multiple women’s and sexual health test panels at the point of care,” said Rob Kelley, chief executive officer of Talis Biomedical. “We are well capitalized and have an experienced team in place to unlock this large and untapped $3 billion market with our differentiated Talis One system.”



First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2022. This includes $1.1 million of NIH grant revenue and $0.1 million of product revenue from antigen testing sales.

Operating expenses were $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $36.2 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by lower antigen test and raw card inventory expenses and the realization of benefits from the cost reduction measures implemented during 2022. The Company also incurred $3.1 million of non-recurring expenses to obtain a license to patents and cartridge raw materials in connection with the termination of a supply agreement with one of its contract manufacturers.

Net loss was $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $33.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Cash and Liquidity

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023, were $113.0 million.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.5 million, as compared to $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by lower headcount costs from the Company’s spending reduction program as well as declines in payments for antigen test and raw card inventory.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical is dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care. The company plans to develop and commercialize innovative products on its sample-to-answer Talis One® system to enable accurate, low cost, and rapid molecular testing. For more information, visit talisbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Talis Biomedical Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands) March 31 December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,959 $ 130,191 Restricted cash 1,010 — Accounts receivable, net 127 308 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,492 2,783 Total current assets 115,588 133,282 Property and equipment, net 3,634 3,312 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 12,289 30,920 Other long-term assets 1,542 1,776 Total assets $ 133,053 $ 169,290 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,871 $ 3,768 Accrued compensation 2,733 4,212 Accrued liabilities 1,614 989 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,962 3,703 Total current liabilities 11,180 12,672 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 11,749 29,879 Total liabilities $ 22,929 $ 42,551 Stockholders’ equity: Series 1 convertible preferred stock 3 3 Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 605,903 604,687 Accumulated deficit (495,785 ) (477,954 ) Total stockholders’ equity 110,124 126,739 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 133,053 $ 169,290



