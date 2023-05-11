Westrock Coffee Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Reaffirms Guidance for 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, “We are pleased to report our first quarter results which continue to reflect the key product expansions of our growing platform, even as we work hard to bring through all of the potential EBITDA into our results. As 2023 begins to take shape, we are focused on our two major initiatives of successfully launching our Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility in the first quarter of 2024 and continuing the maturation of our existing operations to be able to capture the profitability intrinsically available from our growing large-scale, global customer base. To this end specifically, during the first quarter, we executed an enterprise resource planning system conversion in our Concord, North Carolina facilities so that all our internal systems would operate on a single platform. The conversion resulted in approximately two weeks of production downtime in our roast and ground business, which when combined with the then resource restrained single-serve product line capacities, cost us approximately $4.0 million in net profit for the quarter. I am pleased that this conversion is now behind us and that the long-awaited equipment expansion in our single-serve business is currently in place. Both of these efforts create a greater foundation for our long-term growth and prepare us to execute the launch of our Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility early next year.”

First Quarter Highlights

Consolidated net sales were $205.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $19.0 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $34.3 million and included $1.2 million of non-cash mark-to-market gains, compared to consolidated gross profit of $38.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, which included $1.1 million of non-cash mark-to-market gains. Gross profit was negatively impacted by unanticipated production down-time in the early part of the quarter related to the integration of a new enterprise resource planning system.

Net loss for the period was $4.3 million, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The $4.3 million net loss for the first quarter of 2023 included $6.6 million of acquisition, restructuring and integration expense and $5.5 million of non-cash income from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. Net loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 included $2.5 million of acquisition, restructuring and integration expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.9 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Beverage Solutions segment contributed $181.2 million of net sales and $8.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $148.4 million and $10.4 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.

SS&T segment, net of intersegment revenues, contributed $24.2 million of net sales and break-even Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $38.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.

2023 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its guidance for consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to grow 10% to 25% in full-year 2023, representing a range of $66 million to $75 million. This guidance is an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release, and actual results may vary from this guidance and the variations may be material. Management will provide additional details regarding the 2023 outlook on the earnings results call later today.

The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such figure are uncertain or outside the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Such items include the impacts of non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivatives and the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, among others.

Conference Call Details

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2023 financial outlook, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the timing and benefits of the build-out of the Company's Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility, the plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Westrock Coffee, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on information available to Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and Westrock Coffee is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform these statements to actual results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the management of Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and should not be relied on by an investor, or others, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Westrock Coffee. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Westrock Coffee; risks related to the rollout of Westrock Coffee's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Westrock Coffee's business; the ability of Westrock Coffee to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in the future; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or has difficulty successfully integrating acquired companies, including Kohana Coffee, LLC and Bixby Roasting Co.; the availability of equipment and the timely performance by suppliers involved with the build-out of the Conway, Arkansas facility; the loss of significant customers; and those factors discussed in Westrock Coffee’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 21, 2023, in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and other documents Westrock Coffee has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Westrock Coffee does not presently know, or that Westrock Coffee currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements reflect Westrock Coffee's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Westrock Coffee anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Westrock Coffee's assessments to change. However, while Westrock Coffee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Westrock Coffee specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation of Westrock Coffee's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Westrock Coffee Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Thousands, except par value) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,688 $ 16,838 Restricted cash 1,882 9,567 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,516 and $3,023, respectively 115,494 101,639 Inventories 142,576 145,836 Derivative assets 13,390 15,053 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,269 9,166 Total current assets 310,299 298,099 Property, plant and equipment, net 194,691 185,206 Goodwill 116,090 113,999 Intangible assets, net 128,992 130,886 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,115 11,090 Other long-term assets 7,114 6,933 Total Assets $ 773,301 $ 746,213 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 9,287 $ 11,504 Short-term debt 42,855 42,905 Accounts payable 101,540 116,675 Derivative liabilities 3,806 7,592 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,899 37,459 Total current liabilities 194,387 216,135 Long-term debt, net 215,285 162,502 Deferred income taxes 10,823 14,355 Warrant liabilities 49,480 55,521 Other long-term liabilities 15,404 11,035 Total liabilities 485,379 459,548 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,566 shares and 23,588 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value 275,112 274,936 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 75,628 shares and 75,020 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 759 750 Additional paid-in-capital 345,840 342,664 Accumulated deficit (332,383 ) (328,042 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,881 ) (6,103 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Westrock Coffee Company 10,335 9,269 Noncontrolling interest 2,475 2,460 Total shareholders' equity 12,810 11,729 Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares, and Shareholders' Equity $ 773,301 $ 746,213





Westrock Coffee Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

Net sales $ 205,442 $ 186,428 Costs of sales 171,144 147,997 Gross profit 34,298 38,431 Selling, general and administrative expense 34,122 35,061 Acquisition, restructuring and integration expense 6,644 2,483 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 896 105 Total operating expenses 41,662 37,649 Income (loss) from operations (7,364 ) 782 Other (income) expense Interest expense 6,029 8,048 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (5,529 ) — Other, net 821 (977 ) Loss before income taxes (8,685 ) (6,289 ) Income tax benefit (4,359 ) (1,584 ) Net loss $ (4,326 ) $ (4,705 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 15 171 Net loss attributable to shareholders (4,341 ) (4,876 ) Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares (429 ) — Accumulating preferred dividends — (6,737 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,770 ) $ (11,613 ) Loss per common share(1): Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding(1): Basic 75,358 34,641 Diluted 76,693 34,641

(1) Retroactively adjusted the three months ended March 31, 2022 for de-SPAC merger transaction.





Westrock Coffee Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands) 2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,326 ) $ (4,705 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,874 6,014 Equity-based compensation 1,548 171 Paid-in-kind interest added to debt principal — 147 Provision for credit losses 497 897 Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense 453 523 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 896 105 Mark-to-market adjustments (1,236 ) (1,145 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (5,529 ) — Foreign currency transactions 307 137 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (4,359 ) (1,584 ) Other 259 — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,048 ) (9,468 ) Inventories 6,626 (34,242 ) Derivative assets and liabilities (76 ) (5,460 ) Prepaid expense and other assets (9,510 ) (14,216 ) Accounts payable (10,756 ) 17,895 Accrued liabilities and other 8,249 6,531 Net cash used in operating activities (25,131 ) (38,400 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (19,625 ) (8,697 ) Additions to intangible assets (41 ) — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2,392 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 30 861 Net cash used in investing activities (22,028 ) (7,836 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (56,358 ) (13,982 ) Proceeds from debt 106,706 56,118 Payment of debt issuance costs (405 ) — Net payments from repurchase agreements (4,418 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 63 — Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants 2,632 — Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards (1,841 ) (477 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 46,379 41,659 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (55 ) (106 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (835 ) (4,683 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 26,405 22,870 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,570 $ 18,187 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Property, plant and equipment acquired but not yet paid $ 4,168 $ — Issuance of common shares related to Public Warrant exercise 3,144 — Issuance of common shares related to acquisitions 446 — Issuance of common shares related to conversion of Series A Preferred Shares 254 — Accretion of convertible preferred shares 429 — Accumulating preferred dividends — 6,737





Westrock Coffee Company

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands) 2023

2022

Net loss $ (4,326 ) $ (4,705 ) Interest expense 6,029 8,048 Income tax benefit (4,359 ) (1,584 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,874 6,014 EBITDA 3,218 7,773 Acquisition, restructuring and integration expense 6,644 2,483 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (5,529 ) — Management and consulting fees (S&D Coffee, Inc. acquisition) 556 1,335 Equity-based compensation 1,548 171 Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility start-up costs 1,869 — Mark-to-market adjustments (1,236 ) (1,145 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 896 105 Other 487 672 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,453 $ 11,394





Westrock Coffee Company

Reconciliation of Segment Results

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 Net Sales Beverage Solutions $ 181,209 $ 148,362 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability1 24,233 38,066 Total of Reportable Segments $ 205,442 $ 186,428





Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 Gross Profit Beverage Solutions $ 30,495 $ 33,916 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability 3,803 4,515 Total of Reportable Segments $ 34,298 $ 38,431





Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Beverage Solutions $ 8,421 $ 10,420 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability 32 974 Total of Reportable Segments $ 8,453 $ 11,394





________________________________

1 - Net of intersegment revenues

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company’s past operating performance. Additionally, we use these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the performance of our segments, to make operational and financial decisions and in our budgeting and planning process. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, including management services and consulting agreements entered into in connection with the acquisition of S&D Coffee, Inc., impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain costs specifically excluded from the calculation of EBITDA under our material debt agreements, such as facility start-up costs, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated similar to defined terms in our material debt agreements used to determine compliance with specific financial covenants.

Since EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net (loss) income determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.



