Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter 2023.



Recent Highlights

20% year-over-year growth in surgical procedures, with over 900 procedures performed globally during the quarter

Surpassed 10,000 procedures on Senhance® Surgical System

One Senhance Surgical Program was initiated during the quarter

In March 2023, received FDA 510(k) clearance for an expanded indication to treat pediatric patients

In January 2023, received CE Mark for an expansion of machine vision capabilities on the previously cleared Intelligent Surgical Unit™(ISU™) including 3D measurement, digital tagging, image enhancement, and enhanced camera control

First quarter revenue of $1.0 million

The Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments, excluding restricted cash, of approximately $57.4 million at March 31, 2023



"We are thrilled to report another quarter of strong procedure growth and progress in advancing our mission of Performance-Guided Surgery. The expansion of our pediatric indication into the U.S. is a significant milestone for our company, and we are excited to bring the benefits of our technology to a new patient population. Our continued increase in surgical procedures performed globally is a testament to the value our platform brings to surgeons and patients alike,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “We remain on track to meet our milestones for the year, including the initiation of new Senhance programs, and the achievement of milestones for our LUNA™ Surgical System which is under development. As we look to the future, we remain focused on revolutionizing patient care through innovative surgical technology."

Upcoming 2023 Milestones

For the full year 2023, the Company continues to expect to initiate 10 - 12 new Senhance programs.

During the second half of 2023, the Company continues to expect to achieve the following developmental milestones:

Integrated system testing for LUNA Surgical System

Preclinical evaluation for LUNA Surgical System

Standalone ISU final testing



LUNA, the Company’s Next Generation Digital Surgery Platform

Designed based on the feedback received from over 10,000 digital laparoscopic procedures performed with the Senhance System, the LUNA Surgical System is the Company’s next generation digital surgery platform. Through a combination of advanced minimally invasive instrumentation, the first ever digital interface between the surgeon and the console, and industry-leading clinical intelligence tools, we believe the LUNA System is poised to revolutionize the way surgery is performed.

The LUNA System is under development, and not currently available for use.

KARL STORZ Collaboration Agreement

The Company previously announced that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with KARL STORZ VentureONE Pte. Ltd. (KARL STORZ), a new wholly owned subsidiary of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG. As part of the definitive agreements, KARL STORZ intends to market and sell Asensus’ ISU as a standalone device, and the companies intend to jointly collaborate on the development and integration of next-generation instrumentation. The agreement is progressing towards signing and will represent an important step expanding our commercial reach and development capabilities.

U.S. Pediatric Regulatory Clearance

The Company received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for pediatric surgeries in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2023. The Senhance System’s unique combination of 3mm instrumentation with a 5mm camera scope combined with haptic feedback make it a unique robotic assisted laparoscopic solution for pediatric surgeries.

Market Development

Procedure Volumes

During the first quarter of 2023, there was a 20% increase in total surgical procedures completed utilizing the Senhance System over the same period in 2022. Strong utilization patterns brought on by an increased installed base, an increase of new surgeon users at existing installations, and a broader market recovery were the main drivers of this expansion.

2023 Senhance Program Initiations

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company initiated one new Senhance Surgical System placement in Japan.

Clinical Validation

During the quarter, a peer reviewed paper was published highlighting early experience of using the Senhance System in pediatric procedures in the United States. Conducted with IRB approval prior to 510(k) clearance, this study highlights the safety and feasibility of using Senhance System in pediatric cases. The surgical team successfully performed surgeries on eight patients ranging from four months to 16 years old, including procedures such as cholecystectomy, inguinal herniorrhaphy, orchidopexy, and exploration for suspected enteric duplication cyst. The successful use of the Senhance System in pediatric surgeries marks an important milestone for the Company in its ongoing mission to advance the field of surgical robotics.

Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) Collects Two Industry Awards on the Heels of Passing 10,000 Procedures on Senhance Surgical System

The Senhance System has passed the 10,000 worldwide procedures milestone and the Company recently received two prestigious industry awards. The first award comes from MedTech Breakthrough, where the ISU was named the "Best New Technology Solution” in the surgical category. This achievement is remarkable as the ISU competed against nearly 4,000 nominations from across the globe. This marks the third time Asensus has earned a MedTech Breakthrough win. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services and people. The second award comes from Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Excellence in Digital Health Innovation, where the ISU has been honored as the "Best Medical Robotics Solution" and awarded the Platinum Winner title. The awards program recognizes organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future.

First Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported revenue of $1.0 million as compared to revenue of $1.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 included $0.5 million in lease revenue, $0.3 million in instruments and accessories, and $0.2 million in services.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, total operating expenses were $20.4 million, as compared to $18.2 million, in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net loss was $22.2 million, or $0.09 per share, as compared to a net loss of $19.1 million, or $0.08 per share, in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the adjusted net loss was $22.0 million, or $0.09 per share, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $16.6 million, or $0.07 per share in the three months ended March 31, 2022, after adjusting for the following charges: amortization of intangible assets, and change in fair value of contingent consideration, both of which are non-cash charges.

Balance Sheet Updates

The Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments, excluding restricted cash of approximately $57.4 million as of March 31, 2023.

Conference Call

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-844-826-3033 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-5185 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations . The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of digital laparoscopy and the Senhance Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its digital surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System visit www.asensus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to Asensus Surgical, and our 2023 first quarter results. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether we will be able to meet our milestones for the year, including the initiation of 10-12 new Senhance programs and the development of the LUNA Surgical System; whether we will meet our 2023 second half milestones of integrated system testing for the LUNA Surgical System, preclinical evaluation for the LUNA Surgical System and Standalone ISU final testing; whether, once fully developed and cleared, the LUNA Surgical System will revolutionize the way surgery is performed; whether the Senhance System’s unique combination of 3mm instrumentation with a 5mm camera scope with haptic feedback make it a unique robotic assisted laparoscopic solution for pediatric surgeries and whether definitive agreements will be successfully negotiated and lead to a successful collaboration between Asensus Surgical and KARL STORZ. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 293 $ 347 Service 195 308 Lease 488 411 Total revenue 976 1,066 Cost of revenue: Product 1,225 375 Service 749 496 Lease 973 952 Total cost of revenue 2,947 1,823 Gross loss (1,971 ) (757 ) Operating Expenses: Research and development 10,139 6,428 Sales and marketing 4,553 3,719 General and administrative 5,468 5,533 Amortization of intangible assets 112 2,670 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 105 (154 ) Total Operating Expenses 20,377 18,196 Operating Loss (22,348 ) (18,953 ) Other Expense, net: Interest income 439 255 Interest expense — (200 ) Other expense, net (218 ) (146 ) Total Other Income (Expense), net 221 (91 ) Loss before income taxes (22,127 ) (19,044 ) Income tax expense (91 ) (84 ) Net loss (22,218 ) (19,128 )



Comprehensive loss: Net loss (22,218 ) (19,128 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 550 (650 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 307 (552 ) Comprehensive loss $ (21,361 ) $ (20,330 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted 238,280 235,892





Asensus Surgical, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,737 $ 6,329 Short-term investments, available-for-sale 37,697 64,195 Accounts receivable, net 658 2,256 Inventories 8,844 8,284 Prepaid expenses 3,326 3,584 Employee retention tax credit receivable 554 554 Other current assets 1,740 1,671 Total Current Assets 71,556 86,873



Restricted cash 1,142 1,141 Long-term investments, available-for-sale 958 3,865 Inventories, net of current portion 5,198 5,469 Property and equipment, net 8,972 9,542 Intellectual property, net 1,506 1,576 Net deferred tax assets 171 174 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,769 4,950 Other long-term assets 2,251 2,463 Total Assets $ 96,523 $ 116,053 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,972 $ 3,348 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 3,391 4,508 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,283 1,293 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 775 800 Deferred revenue 456 465 Total Current Liabilities 10,877 10,414 Long Term Liabilities: Contingent consideration 1,361 1,256 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 4,568 4,738 Total Liabilities 16,806 16,408 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized at

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 239,341,570 and

236,895,440 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 239 237 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 964,162 962,731 Accumulated deficit (883,153 ) (860,935 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,531 ) (2,388 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 79,717 99,645 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 96,523 $ 116,053





Asensus Surgical, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (22,218 ) $ (19,128 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in

operating activities: Depreciation 813 869 Amortization of intangible assets 112 2,670 Amortization of discounts and premiums on investments, net (89 ) 215 Stock-based compensation 1,916 2,245 Deferred tax expense 91 84 Bad debt expense — 177 Change in inventory reserves (374 ) (180 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 105 (154 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,607 25 Inventories 203 (1,440 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 187 197 Prepaid expenses 250 201 Other current and long-term assets (27 ) (487 ) Accounts payable 1,608 74 Accrued employee compensation and benefits (1,120 ) (1,043 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (93 ) (107 ) Deferred revenue (13 ) (1 ) Operating lease liabilities (206 ) (160 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities (17,248 ) (15,943 ) Investing Activities: Purchase of available-for-sale investments (2,949 ) (5,967 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 32,750 29,258 Purchase of property and equipment (64 ) (246 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by investing activities 29,737 23,045 Financing Activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (488 ) (348 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 5 12 Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities (483 ) (336 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 403 (45 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,409 6,721 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,470 19,283 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 19,879 $ 26,004 Supplemental Disclosure for Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for leases $ 330 $ 300 Cash paid for taxes $ 190 $ 29 Supplemental Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Transfer of inventories to property and equipment $ 112 $ 160 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 45 $ —





Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net Loss and Net Loss per Share (in thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (22,218 ) $ (19,128 ) Adjustments Amortization of intangible assets 112 2,670 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 105 (154 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ (22,001 ) $ (16,612 ) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023 2022 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) Adjustments Amortization of intangible assets — 0.01 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 )

The non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, provide management with additional insight into the Company’s results of operations from period to period without non-cash charges, and are calculated using the following adjustments:

a) Intangible assets that are amortized consist of developed technology and purchased patent rights recorded at cost and amortized over 5 to 10 years.

b) Contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of the Senhance System in 2015 is recorded as a liability and is the estimate of the fair value of potential milestone payments related to business acquisitions. Contingent consideration is measured at fair value using a Monte-Carlo simulation utilizing significant unobservable inputs including the probability of achieving each of the potential milestones, revenue volatility, EURO to USD exchange rate, and an estimated discount rate associated with the risks of the expected cash flows attributable to the various milestones. Significant increases or decreases in any of the probabilities of success or changes in expected timelines for achievement of any of these milestones would result in a significantly higher or lower fair value of these milestones, respectively, and commensurate changes to the associated liability. The contingent consideration is revalued at each reporting period and changes in fair value are recognized in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

