Applied Molecular Transport Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

Engaged MTS Health Partners, L.P. as advisors in a process to explore strategic alternatives for the company

Appointed Shawn Cross to serve as chief executive officer and board chair

Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., co-founder and former CEO remains a member of the board and retained as a consultant



Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Research and development (R&D) expenses. Total R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $13.0 million, compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2022. The overall decrease was attributable to our restructuring of operations, related reductions in workforce implemented in March 2023 and halting all research and development activities.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses. Total G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $6.8 million, compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2022. The overall decrease was attributable to our restructuring of operations and related reductions in workforce implemented in March 2023.

Restructuring, impairment, and related charges. Total restructuring, impairment, and related charges for the first quarter of 2023 were $8.7 million as the company halted all research and development activities, commenced the close out of existing programs and reduced its workforce by approximately 82%. There were no restructuring, impairment, and related charges recorded for the same period in 2022.

Net loss. Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $27.9 million, compared to $42.6 million for the same period in 2022. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $28.5 million and interest income was $0.6 million.

Cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $41.8 million. The company believes its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to allow the company to fund its current operating plan for at least twelve months.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

AMT is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed novel oral biologic product candidates, by leveraging its technology platform to design biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral dosage forms. AMT’s product candidates are designed to precisely target the relevant pathophysiology of the disease. AMT’s proprietary technology platform is incorporated in its product candidates, exploiting existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to drive the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that utilizes the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. The company has halted all research and development activities and commenced a process to explore strategic alternatives.

For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including statements relating to AMT’s plans, expectations, forecasts and future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of AMT to enter into a strategic transaction and sufficiency of AMT’s cash resources. In some cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “will,” “expect,” “enable,” “likely” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual events, trends or results could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements based on various factors. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AMT’s Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and AMT’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and AMT assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,771 $ 61,145 Prepaid expenses 1,929 2,688 Other current assets 370 186 Long-lived assets held for sale 2,250 — Total current assets 46,320 64,019 Property and equipment, net 2,790 8,183 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,086 33,222 Finance lease right-of-use assets 688 584 Restricted cash 916 916 Other assets 495 522 Total assets $ 83,295 $ 107,446 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 871 $ 1,583 Accrued expenses 10,990 8,660 Lease liabilities, operating lease - current 4,774 4,639 Lease liabilities, finance lease - current 184 205 Total current liabilities 16,819 15,087 Lease liabilities, operating lease 29,974 31,228 Lease liabilities, finance lease 114 49 Other liabilities 244 244 Total liabilities 47,151 46,608 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 430,027 426,804 Accumulated deficit (393,887 ) (365,970 ) Total stockholders’ equity 36,144 60,838 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 83,295 $ 107,446





Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 12,988 $ 31,239 General and administrative 6,752 11,337 Restructuring, impairment, and related charges 8,743 — Total operating expenses 28,483 42,576 Loss from operations (28,483 ) (42,576 ) Interest income, net 579 (3 ) Other income (expense), net (13 ) 4 Net loss $ (27,917 ) $ (42,575 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.71 ) $ (1.10 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 39,188,397 38,641,365

Refer to the Company’s applicable SEC filings for previously reported periods.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexandra Santos

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com