Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Mark Rothera, its President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Chevallard, its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4:05 p.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" and archived for 90 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

