 SomaLogic Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- First quarter 2023 revenue of $20.4 million, representing a decrease of 11% year-over-year; excluding licensing, revenue increased 2% year-over-year
- Reiterating full year 2023 revenue guidance of $80-84 million
- Expense reduction initiatives on track and maintaining full year 2023 operating expense targets
- Cash and investments of $500.6 million, allowing for strategic optionality
- Management to host conference call today at 4:30pm ET
BOULDER, Colo., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
“My focus at SomaLogic is fiscal discipline and commercial execution,” said Adam Taich, SomaLogic’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We are expanding the ways in which customers can engage with our platform and building our customer base on a global scale. I look forward to working closely with our new board leadership to make the necessary strategic decisions to build a sustainable and profitable business in this dynamic and growing life science industry.”
Recent Strategic Updates
- Adam Taich, EVP Life Sciences, promoted to interim CEO with a focus on operational execution
- Board transition adds industry veterans: Jason Ryan as Chairman; Tycho Peterson, Kathy Hibbs, and Tom Carey as Independent Directors
- Global expansion through new Authorized Sites announced with G42 (UAE) and BioStar (China)
- Development and manufacturing progress for our 10k SomaScan assay on track for launch by year end
- Publications in leading scientific journals - Nature, Lancet Gastroenterology and European Heart Journal
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $20.4 million, an 11% decrease from $23.0 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Excluding Q1 2022 royalty revenue from NEB, revenue grew 2%.
Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 39.6% compared to 49.3% for the corresponding period of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by transitory customer mix in the first quarter of 2023.
Research and development expenses grew by $0.3 million, and selling, general and administrative expenses grew by $3.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022. The modest increase aligns with the Company’s previously announced expense reduction initiatives and the focus on investments in commercial infrastructure.
Net loss was $34.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or a loss of $0.18 per share, as compared to a loss of $4.0 million, or $0.02 per share, in the corresponding period of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $32.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $500.6 million as of March 31, 2023.
2023 Financial Guidance
SomaLogic expects revenue for the full year 2023 to range from $80 to $84 million.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.
The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist readers of our condensed consolidated financial statements in understanding the core operating results used by management to evaluate and run the business, as well as, for financial planning purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial performance over multiple periods.
Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our operating performance on a more consistent basis, and we use this measure for business planning, forecasting, and decision-making. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance as it is useful in assessing our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business.
Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate this measure in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, including net loss.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|Assay services revenue
|$
|18,419
|$
|18,800
|Product revenue
|1,186
|453
|Collaboration revenue
|763
|763
|Other revenue
|11
|2,964
|Total revenue
|20,379
|22,980
|Operating expenses
|Cost of assay services revenue
|11,682
|11,380
|Cost of product revenue
|634
|272
|Research and development
|14,067
|13,800
|Selling, general and administrative
|34,189
|30,815
|Total operating expenses
|60,572
|56,267
|Loss from operations
|(40,193
|)
|(33,287
|)
|Other income
|Interest income and other, net
|4,925
|209
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|1,053
|12,640
|Change in fair value of earn-out liability
|15
|16,462
|Total other income
|5,993
|29,311
|Net loss before income tax benefit (provision)
|$
|(34,200
|)
|$
|(3,976
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|Net loss
|(34,202
|)
|(3,979
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|351
|(652
|)
|Foreign currency translation loss
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|349
|$
|(655
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|(33,853
|)
|(4,634
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|186,524,473
|182,050,468
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|438,509
|$
|421,830
|Investments
|62,061
|117,758
|Accounts receivable, net
|25,585
|17,006
|Inventory
|15,051
|13,897
|Deferred costs of services
|1,181
|1,337
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,666
|9,873
|Total current assets
|547,053
|581,701
|Non-current inventory
|6,985
|4,643
|Accounts receivable, net of current portion
|9,048
|9,284
|Property and equipment, net
|19,706
|19,564
|Other long-term assets
|4,349
|5,083
|Intangible assets
|16,700
|16,700
|Goodwill
|10,399
|10,399
|Total assets
|$
|614,240
|$
|647,374
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|22,676
|$
|16,794
|Accrued liabilities
|10,071
|20,678
|Deferred revenue
|3,905
|3,383
|Other current liabilities
|2,221
|2,477
|Total current liabilities
|38,873
|43,332
|Warrant liabilities
|3,160
|4,213
|Earn-out liability
|—
|15
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|31,469
|31,732
|Other long-term liabilities
|5,428
|5,524
|Total liabilities
|78,930
|84,816
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 187,945,232 and 187,647,973 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|19
|19
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,178,212
|1,171,122
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(164
|)
|(513
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(642,757
|)
|(608,070
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|535,310
|562,558
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|614,240
|$
|647,374
SomaLogic, Inc.
Reconciliation of net loss in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|Net loss
|$
|(34,202
|)
|$
|(3,979
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile to EBITDA:
|Interest income and other, net
|(4,925
|)
|(209
|)
|Income tax provision
|2
|3
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,754
|755
|EBITDA
|(37,371
|)
|(3,430
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1)
|(1,053
|)
|(12,640
|)
|Change in fair value of earn-out liability (2)
|(15
|)
|(16,462
|)
|Stock compensation expense related to equity modifications (3)
|952
|123
|Restructuring charges (4)
|1,042
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(36,445
|)
|$
|(32,409
|)
(1) Represents change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
(2) Represents change in fair value of earn-out liability.
(3) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to equity modifications.
(4) Represents restructuring charges related to the Strategic Reorganization consisting of severance, other termination benefit costs, and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.