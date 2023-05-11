Streamline Exceptional Pet Care with a New Series of Resources from AAHA

Lakewood, Colorado, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), the only organization that accredits companion animal hospitals, announces a new series of products designed to help veterinary teams provide complete and consistent patient care. The series, developed in collaboration with Stephen Niño Cital, RVT, SRA, RLAT, CVPP, VTS-LAM (Res. Anesthesia), an internationally acclaimed lecturer on anesthesia and pain management, includes several essential tools for veterinary teams.

“I could hear my anesthesia-minded colleagues in the back of my head stressing the importance of comprehensive recordkeeping, seeing trends while monitoring, a simplified team approach, and practical pet owner support,” said Cital.

These tools are designed to simplify safe anesthesia and excellent patient care from hospital to home. Each product in the series is based on best practices and aims to provide teams with the support they need to manage anesthesia and patient pain at the highest level.

Ensure patient safety: Anesthesia and Procedure Safety Checklist

Simple, but comprehensive recordkeeping: Anesthesia and Sedation Record (Numerical)

Around-the-clock team coordination: Treatment Sheet

Effectively communicate with clients: In-Home Pain Assessment for both dogs and cats (English and Spanish language versions)

Continually improve protocols: AAHA Adverse/Sentinel Event Logbook

“AAHA is thrilled to release this collaboration with Stephen Cital, one of the top advocates and lecturers in the world on the topics of pain management and anesthesia,” said Jessica Vogelsang, DVM, AAHA’s Chief Medical Officer. “Bringing tools to simplify the journey to excellence for veterinary practices is at the heart of what we do, and these invaluable tools are just the beginning!”

Cital and AAHA leveraged feedback from the veterinary community and prioritized accessibility. The result: a complete suite of ready-to-go solutions.

“We were able to apply valuable input from over 1,500 veterinary professionals on how we could simplify anesthetic processes and I am excited to have resources available in Spanish. This shows AAHA’s dedication to inclusivity,” said Cital.

These time-saving and effort-reducing resources are available today in the AAHA Store. To further optimize outcomes and evolve a veterinary team's approach to anesthesia and optimize outcomes, check out the AAHA Anesthesia Safety and Monitoring Guidelines Certificate for interactive learning based on our trusted AAHA Guidelines.

