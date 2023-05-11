Infrared Sensors Market is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 5.4% CAGR, Reaching US$ 1.1 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global infrared sensors market size was worth US$ 680.9 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2031. The market is growing, as more infrared sensors are being used in various end-use sectors, including automotive, aircraft & military, oil & gas, metal & mining, consumer electronics, and pharmaceuticals.



Infrared sensors are used in consumer electronics such as cameras and cellphones. The need for these devices is increasing, as more flexible and dependable IR sensors are being used in healthcare equipment, thermal meters, and spectroscopes.

The global market for infrared sensors is expanding as a result of the increase in usage of technologies such as nanotechnology, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, additive manufacturing, and Industry 4.0. Major firms are developing novel products based on current technological advancements in order to increase their market share.

Components used in infrared sensors such IR LEDs, photodiodes, cables, and PCBs are manufactured by a number of infrared sensor vendors and manufacturers. Rise in usage of infrared sensors in self-driving automobiles, smart cameras, and smartphones is projected to positively influence infrared sensors industry growth in the near future.

Major firms are developing innovative products to increase sales. In June 2021, TAKEX EUROPE LTD, a well-known Japanese producer of passive and active infrared perimeter intruder detection sensors, confirmed the release of an all-new 12m x 180° triple detection outdoor PIR and microwave sensor built around the anti-masking technology.3

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 680.9 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 333 Pages Market Segmentation Wavelength, Type, Mounting, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Excelitas Technologies, Amphenol Corporation, Flir Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., InfraTec GmbH, KEMET Electronics Corporation (Yageo Group), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Omron Corporation, Raytheon Company, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics

Key Findings of Market Report

Infrared sensors are widely employed in defense, military, and IoT applications, owing to their versatility, low energy use, cost-effectiveness, as well as lightweight attributes. They facilitate the distant detection of infrared light. Real-time motion detection is possible with these sensors. They are ideal for security-related applications





Infrared sensors are utilized to identify motion and monitor heat when it works together with smart electrical equipment. Market demand for consumer electronics devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and smart televisions, is likely to increase in the next few years. Increase in usage of passive infrared motion sensors in various consumer electronics is another factor propelling the global market for IR sensors.



Global Infrared Sensors Market: Growth Drivers

Infrared sensors enable operators to distinguish canal, land, and sea features and to make contact with small boats and patrol boats in close-to-land conditions, in which surface radar capability is constrained. IR sensors are also widely employed in smart home applications. This is expected to fuel market development.



Rise in acceptance of wearable technologies is expected to drive increasing usage of infrared sensors in the field of consumer electronics. Growing prominence of infrared sensors in the automation industry to increase their market value. Industrial climate control, temperature-change sensor, as well as motion sensing applications commonly utilize pyroelectric integrated circuit sensors.



Global Infrared Sensors Market: Regional Landscape

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to lead the global market for infrared sensors. Infrared sensors are increasingly used in consumer electronics, security and surveillance systems, and medical imaging in the region. Sophisticated factory automation, digitalization and industrialization, rising investments in industry 4.0 and 5.0, and increased Internet of Things (IoT) penetration are expected to drive market in North America.



Global Infrared Sensors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global infrared sensors market are

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

KEMET Electronics Corporation (Yageo Group)

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Flir Systems, Inc.

Global Infrared Sensors Market: Segmentation

Wavelength

0.75 µm to 3 µm

3 µm to 6 µm

> 6 µm



Type

Passive IR Sensors

Active IR Sensors

Mounting

Through-hole

SMT

Application

Gas Analysis

Missile Guidance

Spectroscopy

Temperature Measurement

Meteorology

Others

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Metal & Mining

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



