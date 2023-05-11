FlexShopper, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 vs. Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

 Total fundings increased 29.2% to $27.4 million from $21.2 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $16.3 to $13.2 million, loan participations decreased ~96.2% from $4.9 million to $0.2 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $14.0 million
   
 Total net lease and loan revenues and fees increased 6.3% to $30.8 million from $28.9 million
   
 Gross profit increased 45.2% to $13.6 million from $9.4 million
   
 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $6.4 million compared to $(40.3) thousand
   
 Net loss of $230.2 thousand compared with net loss of $2.4 million
   
 Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(1.2) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(3.0) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share


¹Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

   
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  For the three months ended
March 31,		 
  2023  2022 
Revenues:      
Lease revenues and fees, net $24,714,158  $27,766,312 
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value  6,071,617   1,188,924 
Total revenues  30,785,775   28,955,236 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  15,345,788   19,160,611 
Loan origination costs and fees  1,833,627   425,513 
Marketing  1,099,189   2,014,115 
Salaries and benefits  2,726,890   2,964,442 
Operating expenses  5,627,708   5,673,202 
Total costs and expenses  26,633,202   30,237,883 
         
Operating income/ (loss)  4,152,573   (1,282,647)
         
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs  4,531,327   1,958,068 
Loss before income taxes  (378,754)  (3,240,715)
Benefit from income taxes  148,539   859,780 
Net loss  (230,215)  (2,380,935)
         
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares  972,233   609,777 
Net loss attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $(1,202,448) $(2,990,712)
         
Basic and diluted loss per common share:        
Basic $(0.06) $(0.14)
Diluted $(0.06) $(0.14)
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:        
Basic  21,751,304   21,547,069 
Diluted  21,751,304   21,547,069 


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

   March 31,    December 31, 
   2023    2022 
       
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $9,861,646  $6,051,713 
Restricted cash  7,881   121,636 
Lease receivables, net  37,153,935   35,540,043 
Loan receivables at fair value  29,317,948   32,932,504 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  2,912,447   3,489,136 
Lease merchandise, net  26,908,105   31,550,441 
Total current assets  106,161,962   109,685,473 
         
Property and equipment, net  8,677,314   8,086,862 
Right of use asset, net  1,366,235   1,406,270 
Intangible assets, net  14,719,290   15,162,349 
Other assets, net  1,884,060   1,934,728 
Deferred tax asset, net  12,162,368   12,013,828 
Total assets $144,971,229  $148,289,510 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $3,843,178  $6,511,943 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  565,370   310,820 
Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest  1,210,806   1,209,455 
Accrued expenses  2,647,608   3,988,093 
Lease liability - current portion  217,862   208,001 
Total current liabilities  8,484,824   12,228,312 
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $281,884 at 2023 and $352,252 at 2022 of unamortized issuance costs  81,093,116   80,847,748 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of current portion  10,750,000   10,750,000 
Promissory note related to acquisition, net of discount of $1,105,789 at 2023 and $1,165,027 at 2022  3,063,771   3,158,471 
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  8,844,959   8,703,684 
Lease liabilities net of current portion  1,508,168   1,566,622 
Total liabilities  113,744,838   117,254,837 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value  851,660   851,660 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value  21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,752,304 shares at March 31, 2023 and 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022  2,176   2,176 
Additional paid in capital  40,241,353   39,819,420 
Accumulated deficit  (31,820,798)  (31,590,583)
Total stockholders’ equity  31,226,391   31,034,673 
  $144,971,229  $148,289,510 


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)

  2023  2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $(230,215) $(2,380,935)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  15,345,788   19,160,611 
Other depreciation and amortization  1,826,157   937,062 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  70,367   50,603 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  59,239   - 
Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation  420,748   305,229 
Provision for doubtful accounts  11,238,415   11,831,117 
Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance  1,351   170,765 
Deferred income tax  (148,539)  (317,006)
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivables at fair value  (984,652)  523,424 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Lease receivables  (12,852,307)  (15,655,280)
Loans receivables at fair value  4,599,208   (4,100,819)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  576,689   650,764 
Lease merchandise  (10,703,452)  (14,816,328)
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  141,275   - 
Lease liabilities  (6,032)  (2,511)
Accounts payable  (2,668,765)  (3,165,343)
Accrued payroll and related taxes  254,550   273,946 
Accrued expenses  (1,340,486)  (1,405,958)
Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities  5,599,339   (7,940,659)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs  (1,753,800)  (1,260,755)
Purchases of data costs  (169,082)  (293,055)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,922,882)  (1,553,810)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement  2,750,000   6,800,000 
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement  (2,575,000)  (1,125,000)
Debt issuance related costs  -   (86,931)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  1,185   137,057 
Proceeds from promissory notes to related parties  -   3,000,000 
Principal payment under finance lease obligation  (2,526)  (2,796)
Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  (153,938)  - 
Repayment of installment loan  -   (2,802)
Net cash provided by financing activities  19,721   8,719,528 
         
INCREASE / (DECREASE) IN CASH and RESTRICTED CASH  3,696,178   (774,941)
         
CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period  6,173,349   5,094,642 
         
CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $9,869,527  $4,319,701 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $3,867,982  $1,679,296 
         

Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

  Three months ended
March 31,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Gross Profit:         
Gross lease billings and fees $34,255,083  $39,597,429  $(5,342,346)  (13.5)
Provision for doubtful accounts  (11,238,415)  (11,831,117)  592,702   (5.0)
Gain on sale of lease receivables  1,697,490   -   1,697,490     
Net lease billing and fees $24,714,158  $27,766,312  $(3,052,154)  (11.0)
Loan revenues and fees  5,086,965   1,712,348   3,374,617   197.1 
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable  984,652   (523,424)  1,508,076   (288.1)
Net loan revenues $6,071,617  $1,188,924  $4,882,693   410.7 
Total revenues $30,785,775  $28,955,236  $1,830,539   6.3 
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  (15,345,788)  (19,160,611)  3,814,823   (19.9)
Loans origination costs and fees  (1,833,627)  (425,513)  (1,408,114)  330.9 
Gross profit $13,606,360  $9,369,112  $4,237,248   45.2 
Gross profit margin  44%  32%        


  Three months ended
March 31,		       
  2023  2022  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net loss $(230,215) $(2,380,935) $2,150,720   (90.3)
Income taxes  (148,539)  (859,780)  711,241   (82.7)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  70,367   50,603   19,764   39.1 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  59,239   -   59,239     
Other amortization and depreciation  1,826,157   937,062   889,095   94.9 
Interest expense  4,401,721   1,907,465   2,494,256   130.8 
Stock-based compensation  420,748   305,229   115,519   37.8 
Adjusted EBITDA $6,399,478  $(40,356) $6,439,834   (15,957.6)
  

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

FlexShopper, Inc.