Eguana Receives $5 Million Energy Storage Order

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) announces it has received a $5 million initial order for its 10kW/28kWh whole home energy storage systems. Shipments have commenced with completed installations in Florida, San Jose, and Calgary.



“Renewable energy markets, and in particular the energy storage segment, are very dynamic with a multitude of applications from solar self-consumption to virtual power plants and power grid infrastructure,” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “Consumers want choice, installers want simplicity, and utilities want power and capacity that our 10kW whole home delivers. We are excited by the initial success from the Eguana University training program from the first cohort of certified dealer partners and anticipate further market traction with our products as additional partners complete the program.”

The 10kW/28kWh is immediately available in North American markets through distribution and dealer direct channels.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com

