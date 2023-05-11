The Acne Medicine Market is Projected To Reach USD 10.8 billion By 2030, From USD 6.1 billion in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 7.40% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acne Medicine market size was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2023 to 2030. During puberty, an increase in androgen (estrogen in females) increases the oil glands under the epidermis, causing the onset of this condition. This results in excessive sebum production, which deteriorates cell walls and pores, allowing microbes to invade the skin. Although some studies indicate that genetics can increase the risk of developing acne, other factors such as emotional stress, menstruation, hot weather and humidity, and bright jewelry can provoke acne outbreaks.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Outlook:

Based on Type, the market is bifurcated into Inflammatory Acne, Cystic Acne, and Post-Surgical/Wound Acne. The inflammatory acne segment held the largest market share. The factors can be attributed to the permanent solution for skin problems, reducing the probability of future problems, and the availability of well-trained dermatologists.

Organization Outlook:

Based on Treatment Modality, the market is bifurcated into Oral and Topical. The topical formulations hold maximum market share. The factors can be credited for the rise in the adoption of skincare products and the demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatment procedures.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the largest market share for acne treatments and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to factors such as the metropolitan population's unhealthy lifestyle and diet, which contribute to the prevalence of acne in this region. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) of 2022, an estimated 50 million individuals in the United States suffered from acne in 2021. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson will contribute to the region's market expansion.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 10.8 Billion By Type Prescription Medicine

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

Other By Application Inflammatory Acne

Non-inflammatory Acne

Other By Route of Administration Topical

Oral

Injectable

Other By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies Allergan

Nestle (Galderma)

Johnson & Johnson

Mayne Pharma

Mylan

Pfizer

Vyome Biosciences

Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Bio Pharm

Others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Restraints:

The expansion of the acne treatment pipeline is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc., a global healthcare company, and Ortho Dermatologics, one of the leading prescription dermatological health care companies, announced statistically significant results at the highest level of their second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating IDP-126. A topical combination retinoid, antibacterial, and antibiotic for the treatment of acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 and up. If authorized, the IDP-126 will be the first product to employ this triple combination.

High side effects associated with acne treatments and the increasing use of alternative treatments are the primary factors inhibiting the growth of the global acne treatment market. The side effects of acne medications depend on the treatment's type and intensity. For instance, the most common adverse effects of topical acne treatments are skin dehydration and irritation. Oral and topical medications may have distinct effects but comparable adverse effects. Serious side effects of acne medications include rash or hives, swelling of the face, lips, or tongue, severe burning or swelling of the treated area, constriction of the pharynx, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Allergan

Nestle (Galderma)

Johnson & Johnson

Mayne Pharma

Mylan

Pfizer

Vyome Biosciences

Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Bio Pharm

Others.

By Type

Prescription Medicine

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

Other

By Application

Inflammatory Acne

Non-inflammatory Acne

Other

By Route of Administration:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Other

By Industries

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

BFSI

IT and telecom

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

