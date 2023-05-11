Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

NomineeVotes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
Ian Atkinson703,482,185   96.35%26,653,3863.65%
Kerry D. Dyte718,548,083   98.41%11,588,3761.59%
Glenn A. Ives706,390,427   96.75%23,746,0323.25%
Ave G. Lethbridge686,126,388   93.97%44,009,1826.03%
Elizabeth D. McGregor727,136,522   99.59%2,999,9380.41%
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer630,271,965   86.32%99,864,49413.68%
Kelly J. Osborne721,132,144   98.77%9,003,4271.23%
J. Paul Rollinson727,009,549   99.57%3,126,7320.43%
David A. Scott727,634,078   99.66%2,502,3810.34%
Michael A. Lewis727,047,035   99.58%3,088,5360.42%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
794,526,02797.29%22,153,9492.71%

“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for% forVotes against% withheld
664,653,37791.03%65,483,0768.97%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153 
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt                                 
Vice-President, Investor Relations                
phone: 416-365-2761                        
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

