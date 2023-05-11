Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.
The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).
Board of Directors voting results
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|Ian Atkinson
|703,482,185
|96.35
|%
|26,653,386
|3.65
|%
|Kerry D. Dyte
|718,548,083
|98.41
|%
|11,588,376
|1.59
|%
|Glenn A. Ives
|706,390,427
|96.75
|%
|23,746,032
|3.25
|%
|Ave G. Lethbridge
|686,126,388
|93.97
|%
|44,009,182
|6.03
|%
|Elizabeth D. McGregor
|727,136,522
|99.59
|%
|2,999,938
|0.41
|%
|Catherine McLeod-Seltzer
|630,271,965
|86.32
|%
|99,864,494
|13.68
|%
|Kelly J. Osborne
|721,132,144
|98.77
|%
|9,003,427
|1.23
|%
|J. Paul Rollinson
|727,009,549
|99.57
|%
|3,126,732
|0.43
|%
|David A. Scott
|727,634,078
|99.66
|%
|2,502,381
|0.34
|%
|Michael A. Lewis
|727,047,035
|99.58
|%
|3,088,536
|0.42
|%
Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:
Appointment of auditors
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|794,526,027
|97.29
|%
|22,153,949
|2.71
|%
“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes against
|% withheld
|664,653,377
|91.03
|%
|65,483,076
|8.97
|%
A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
