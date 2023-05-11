Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

GUELPH, Ontario, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics, today announced in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Guelph, Ontario.



Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all Director Nominees as follows:

1) ELECTION OF DIRECTORS





MOTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Elect William G. Hammond as Director 14,882,735 0 746,859 0 276,039 95.22% 0.00% 4.78% Elect Grant C. Robinson as Director 15,614,550 0 15,044 0 276,039 99.90% 0.00% 0.10% Elect Dahra Granovsky as Director 15,052,470 0 577,124 0 276,039 96.31% 0.00% 3.69% Elect Fred M. Jaques as Director 15,614,366 0 15,228 0 276,039 99.90% 0.00% 0.10% Elect J. David M. Wood as Director 15,614,466 0 15,128 0 276,039 99.90% 0.00% 0.10% Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director 15,598,187 0 31,407 0 276,039 99.80% 0.00% 0.20% Elect Christopher Huether as Director 15,558,521 0 41,073 0 276,039 99.74% 0.00% 0.26%

2) APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS





MOTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Appointment of Auditors 15,860,732 0 44,901 0 0 99.72% 0.00% 0.28%

*the number of votes disclosed reflects all proxies received by management in connection with the meeting.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions – passionate people energizing a better world



