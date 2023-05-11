Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market Size to Reach USD 7.8 Billion, With a CAGR of 14.53% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market by Service Type, by Component, Organization Size, by Industry Vertical, and Region - till 2030.”

Technological Advances to Boost Market Growth



Technological advances such as the increasing integration of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and containers in the virtual private server across the globe will boost market growth over the forecast period. Together with this, the growing use of cloud-based solutions among enterprises of various industry verticals will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market Key Players -



Eminent industry players profiled in the global virtual private server market report include:



DreamHost (US)

InMotion Hosting (US)

TekTonic (US)

GoDaddy (US)

Endurance International Group (US)

OVH Group (France)

Digital Ocean (US)

Plesk (Switzerland)

Rackspace (US)

A2 Hosting (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

United Internet (UK)

Liquid Web (US)

Linode (US)

Vultr (US).

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 7.8 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 14.53% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The factors driving the market growth include the adoption of virtualization software, attributes offered by VPS such as reduction in IT expenditure, more customized solutions, enhanced control over servers, agile deployment of virtualized workloads, and improved operational efficiency.

Opportunities



Higher Reliability and Greater Storage to offer Robust Opportunities



Virtual private server has access to quite large amounts of bandwidth and storage. Performance and dependability will both be enhanced as a result of this. Also, it is capable of smoothly supporting extremely high server traffic levels. Sites with endless blog posts, the media-rich multimedia sites, & much more can be stored in the extra space. The website only makes use of the server's resources while using a VPS. All of these elements are accelerating the market's expansion.

Restraints & Challenges





Dearth of Technical Expertise to act as Market Challenge

The dearth of technical expertise and limited bandwidth availability & physical resource may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis





Disruptions in supply chain, fluctuations in demand share, economic situations, along with immediate & with long term impact of the novel coronavirus possessed a negative impact on the virtual private server market growth. Such outbreak has put the economic activity at a halt, thus pushing the worldwide economy in a very steep recession. Besides, with the roots originating in China, supply chains across the globe are facing shutdown and unprecedented disruption. Following the relaxation of lockdowns and restrictions across the globe, the global virtual private server market is likely to get back to usual in the days to come.

Market Segmentation





The global virtual private server market is bifurcated based on service type, component, organization size, and industry vertical.

By service type, full managed will lead the market over the forecast period.

By component, Linux will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, SMEs will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By industry vertical, retail and e-commerce will have the lions share in the market in the forecast period.

Market Analysis





The global virtual private server market will touch USD 7.8 billion at a 14.53% CAGR by 2030, as per the present Market Research Future report.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Virtual Private Server Market



The region that dominated the worldwide VPS market in 2018 and is expected to do so again in the coming years is North America. Market expansion is correlated with early adoption of virtualization technologies by businesses and the presence of titans of the sector like Amazon Web Services, Rackspace, and GoDaddy. Because virtual private servers are becoming more and more popular, North America is expected to experience significant growth in the market. In the upcoming years, it is also projected that the concentration of virtual private servers within the IT & telecommunications sectors would fuel the expansion of the virtual private server market in the area.

The virtual private server industry is predicted to be dominated by North America. Strong adoption & penetration of VPS in small and large organizations are credited with driving the growth of the virtual private server market in this area. In addition, widespread use of virtual private servers in numerous end-user industry sectors is accelerating the virtual private servers growth rate in the area.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Virtual Private Server Market



Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest rate of growth in the market over the period of analysis. The growth is attributed to an increase in the adoption of small- and medium-sized business (SME) web hosts and significant vendor investments in building a solid cloud infrastructure that enables the adoption of environmentally sound virtualization applications by emerging countries like China, India, and other south-eastern Asian countries. Due to the fact that SME businesses from several industry verticals choose virtual private server services to traditional and physical servers, Asia Pacific now dominates the VPS market.

The emergence of numerous start-ups in the VPS industry will also contribute to the growth of this sector in the region over the course of the projected period. Due to the development of a solid internet infrastructure and the widespread adoption of the internet in the region, which presents enormous opportunities for market vendors, the Asia Pacific region's VPS market is predicted to grow at a profitable rate over the period of the forecast.

Due to rising internet usage, an increase in smartphone users, and a growth in the adoption of cloud-based platforms by new SMEs in the region, the Asia Pacific VPS market revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% from 2019 to 2025. With a start-up ecosystem that is expanding quickly in important regions like China and India, demand for the VPS services is expected to increase steadily over the projected period. Also, regional government programs for digitalization of industrial and administrative infrastructure promote the growing use of server hosting services. Throughout the projection period, enterprises of every size will quickly use VPS due to the expanding internet usage.

In Japan, the VPS market is growing due to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and the adoption of virtualization technologies. The Japanese government is also promoting the use of cloud computing to support the digital transformation of businesses and public services.

The VPS market in Japan is dominated by large global players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). However, there are also several domestic companies that provide VPS hosting services, including Sakura Internet, GMO Cloud, and NTT Communications.

This Research Report is Available in the Japanese Language:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ja/reports/virtual-private-server-market-7753

