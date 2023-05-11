Pieridae Announces Voting Results Report Following Its Annual Shareholder Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) today announced that, in accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Company released its Voting Results Report that briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of Pieridae held on May 11, 2023. Each of the matters acted upon at the Meeting is described below and in greater detail in the 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 27, 2023, a copy of which is available on SEDAR.

Pieridae had 159,066,975 common shares outstanding and eligible to vote at the Meeting, of which 64,397,354 (40.48%) were voted.

VOTING RESULTS

1. Number of Directors: By a resolution passed by ballot, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was approved at eight. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:



Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 56,347,280 95.48 2,666,826 4.52

2. Election of Directors: By resolution passed by ballot, the following eight nominees were each elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:



Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Alfred Sorensen 58,928,175 99.85 85,931 0.15 Charles Boulanger 56,292,788 95.39 2,721,318 4.61 Andrew Judson 43,990,558 74.54 15,023,548 25.46 Kiren Singh 58,919,392 99.84 94,714 0.16 Richard Couillard 56,258,012 95.33 2,756,094 4.67 Patricia McLeod, K.C. 58,919,552 99.84 94,554 0.16 Gail Harding, K.C. 58,904,074 99.81 110,032 0.19 Doug Dreisinger 58,921,784 99.84 92,322 0.16

A biography of the board members is available in the Management Information Circular.

3. Appointment of Auditors: By a resolution passed by ballot, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the auditors of the Company to hold office until close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 64,324,262 99.89 73,092 0.11

4. Executive Compensation: By a non-binding resolution passed via ballot, the advisory vote on executive compensation, also known as “say on pay”, as described in the Management Information Circular, was approved. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:



Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 58,843,544 99.71 170,562 0.29

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Through a number of corporate and asset acquisitions, we have grown into a significant upstream and midstream producer with assets concentrated in the Canadian Foothills, producing conventional natural gas, NGLs, condensate and sulphur. Pieridae provides the energy to fuel people’s daily lives while supporting the environment and the transition to a lower-carbon economy. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

