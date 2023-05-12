Flash News: OKX Launches Exclusive Preview of Nitro Spreads Product for One-Click Basis Trading

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 12, 2023.

OKX Launches Exclusive Preview of Nitro Spreads Product for One-Click Basis Trading

OKX today announced that its Liquid Marketplace launched an exclusive 'alpha stage' preview of its new Nitro Spreads product for VIP institutional clients. Those interested in Nitro Spreads can apply for early access via a whitelist spot here.

Nitro Spreads is a new product developed by OKX which allows traders to simply and easily make a basis trade with one-click, atomic execution. Basis trading is a way for traders to try to profit from the difference between an asset's price difference on different markets, such as spot vs. futures price, and can generate returns when executed properly. It typically requires the two legs of the trade - spot and futures - to be managed flawlessly. OKX's Nitro Spreads automates this complex trade into one click, leveraging the platform's superior liquidity and low latency for the user's maximum benefit.

Nitro Spreads allows for a variety of basis trading strategies to be executed by institutional traders. Via an easy-to-use interface, institutional traders can employ popular delta one spread strategies like calendar spreads, future rolls and funding rate farming - all in an orderbook format.



The on-demand OKX Liquid Marketplace provides access to deep institutional liquidity and provides access to a number of crypto trading strategies, including futures spreads, large options block trades or spot OTC, to run at scale. In April, OKX announced that the Liquid Marketplace exceeded USD1 billion in trading volume during the first three months of 2023.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.



OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES