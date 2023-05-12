ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

12 May 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 11 May 2023, Alastair Bruce, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought a total of 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,079.4 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions Alastair Bruce and his connected persons hold a total of 30,000 ordinary shares, being 0.044% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:
Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395