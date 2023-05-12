Leptin Based Therapeutics Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 6.35% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study conducted by Growth Plus Reports, the leptin based therapeutics market will register a revenue CAGR of 6.35% from 2023 to 2031. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of obesity will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing awareness of the effectiveness of leptin-based therapy will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global leptin based therapeutics market.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/leptin-based-therapeutics-market/8882

Leptin Based Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 6.35% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Services ,Distribution Channel and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic diseases will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the efficacy of leptin-based therapy for obesity and associated diseases is expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, the development of new technologies that allow for more effective administration of leptin-based medicines is expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global leptin based therapeutics market from four perspectives: Application, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on the application, the leptin based therapeutics market is segmented into obesity, diabetes, and others.

Based on the type, the leptin based therapeutics market is segmented into recombinant leptin, leptin receptor agonists, and leptin antagonists.

Based on the distribution channel, the leptin based therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Application Segmentation

Based on the application, the leptin based therapeutics market is divided into three categories: obesity, diabetes, and others. Because of its increased prevalence due to urbanization, a sedentary lifestyle, and other factors, the obesity segment dominates the market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the leptin based therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the leptin based therapeutics market with the largest revenue share because of the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic diseases, the presence of several prominent players, pharmaceutical corporations, and research institutes, and substantial R&D investments.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/leptin-based-therapeutics-market/8882

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global leptin based therapeutics market are:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zealand Pharm

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.

LG Life Sciences

The leptin-based therapeutics market is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies involved. Key players emphasize R&D to increase their product portfolio.

Recent Developments:

Amryt, announced in January 2021 that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has approved Myalepta (metreleptin) for reimbursement as a replacement therapy in England and Wales.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursements MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL LEPTIN BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Obesity Diabetes Others GLOBAL LEPTIN BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Recombinant Leptin Leptin Receptor Agonists Leptin Antagonists GLOBAL LEPTIN BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

LEPTIN BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8882

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Eosinophilia Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressant), Type (Blood Eosinophilia, Tissue Eosinophilia), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mortuary Bags Market by Material (PVC, Polyethylene), Size (Adult Bags, Child/Infant Bags), End User (Hospital, Morgue) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Asbestosis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Expectorants), Route of Administration (Oral, Inhalation) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Dental Consumables Market by Product (CAD/CAM Devices, Crowns & Bridges, Dental Biomaterials), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Viral Vector Production Market by Type (Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-associated Viral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors), Disease (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases), Application (Gene Therapy, Vaccinology) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".