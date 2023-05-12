Mice Model Market Research Report 2023: A $2.7 Billion market by 2028 - Increasing Demand for Mouse-Based Clinical Trials

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mice Model Market by Model Types & Services (Inbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice), Technology (Microinjection, Nuclear Transfer, CRISPR/CAS9), Application (PDx Models, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs, CDMOs) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mice model market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of the mice model market are its various advantages in the drug discovery sector and the high efficiency of the technologies. However, the presence of alternative animal research models is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The mice model market has been segmented based on model types & services, technology, application, end user, and region.

By application, the PDx models/ xenografts segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market.

Based on application, the mice model market is categorized into drug discovery and development, basic research, and PDX models/ xenografts.

The PDx models/ xenografts segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to the growing preference for personalized medicine in immunodeficient mice models. Personalized medicines are designed through the use of mice models.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market.

Based on end user, the Mice model market is segmented into academic & research institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and contract development & manufacturing organizations.

In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for a larger share of the mice model market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing expenditure on R&D by companies for drug development.

North America: the largest share of the mice model market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a rise in preclinical activities by contract research organizations and biopharmaceutical companies and a significant increase in biomedical research. Moreover, the presence of key players in the mice model market in the U.S. is propelling the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the mice model market.

The Asia Pacific mice model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing numbers of both domestic and international market players which are focusing on increasing their presence in the region.

Meanwhile, domestic players are expanding their international reach through partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and expansions. Moreover, increasing demand for personalized medicine and regenerative medicine, international alliances for R&D activities in China, and mandatory animal testing for pharmaceutical drugs & cosmetics.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Investments in Mouse Model-Based Research

Increasing Demand for Mouse-Based Clinical Trials (Mcts)

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine

Restraints

Introduction of 3D-Printed Mouse Models

Opportunities

Utilization of Crispr in Biomedical Research

Challenges

Development of Alternative Animal Testing Methods

