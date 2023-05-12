RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-05-12
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|100 +/-100
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|475
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|100
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.523 %
|Lowest yield
|0.523 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.523 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-05-12
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/-150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|875
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|150
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.538 %
|Lowest yield
|0.538 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.538 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00