RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-05-12
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln100 +/-100
Total bid volume, SEK mln475
Volume sold, SEK mln100 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.523 %
Lowest yield0.523 %
Highest accepted yield0.523 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-05-12
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/-150
Total bid volume, SEK mln875
Volume sold, SEK mln150 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.538 %
Lowest yield0.538 %
Highest accepted yield0.538 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 