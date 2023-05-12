Chronic Kidney Disease Market is expected to hit USD 93.91 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research        

Pune, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Chronic Kidney Disease Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Chronic Kidney Disease Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 65.86 Bn in 2022 to USD 93.91 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent.



Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 65.86 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 93.91 Bn. CAGR 5.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type of Treatment, End User and Route of Administration Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: type of treatment, end user and route of administration and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market. The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. The report analyses the Chronic Kidney Disease Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing Chronic Kidney Disease Market Key Players to develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records. The Chronic Kidney Disease Market data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model and PESTLE analysis.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Overview

In chronic kidney disease kidneys lose their ability to filter wastes from the blood. Kidney disease also increases the risk of heart and blood vessel disease. Chronic kidney disease is a significant global health problem, affecting around 1 in 10 people worldwide. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, approximately 37 million people are estimated to have chronic kidney disease.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics

The growing focus of governments to improve the healthcare system in their countries and the advanced technologies and medical devices are expected to drive the Chronic Kidney Disease Market. The increased investment in research and development in the medical field and the drug approvals by regulatory bodies are expected to boost the Chronic Kidney Disease Market. But, the high cost of treatment and medicines is expected to limit the Chronic Kidney Disease Market.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5 percent during the forecast period. The region’s countries such as U.S. and Canada are taking initiatives to improve the diagnosis and management of chronic kidney disease. The region’s Chronic Kidney Disease Market growth is also supported by the increased expenditure on the healthcare sector of North American countries.

Asia Pacific is the second-largest region, which is expected to hold the largest share of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market. The major Chronic Kidney Disease Key Players have launched products such as hemodialysis machines, dialyzers, bloodline systems and peritoneal dialysis systems. This is expected to drive the Chronic Kidney Disease Market in the region.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Segmentation

By Type of Treatment:

· Drugs

· Blood Test

· ACE Inhibitors

· Dialysis

· Transplantation of Kidneys

· Others

By End User:

· Hospitals & Clinics

· Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs)

· Dialysis Centres

· Others

By Route of Administration:

· Oral

· Intravenous

· Subcutaneous

Chronic Kidney Disease Key Competitors include:

· Amgen Inc.

· ProKidney

· Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc

· Abbott Laboratories

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

· Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

· Siemens Healthineers

· Cincor Pharma

· Allena Pharmaceuticals

· DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc

· Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

· AbbVie Inc.

· AstraZeneca plc

· Bayer AG

· Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

· GlaxoSmithKline plc

· Johnson & Johnson

· Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

· Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

· Merck & Co. Inc.

· Novartis International AG

· Pfizer Inc

· Sanofi SA

· Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

· Roche Holding AG

Key questions answered in the Chronic Kidney Disease Market are:

· What is the Chronic Kidney Disease Market?

· What was the Chronic Kidney Disease Market size in 2021?

· What is the expected Chronic Kidney Disease Market size during the forecast period?

· What are the global trends in the Chronic Kidney Disease Market?

· What are the major restraints for the Chronic Kidney Disease Market?

· Which segment dominated the Chronic Kidney Disease Market growth?

· What is the demand pattern for the Chronic Kidney Disease Market?

· What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Chronic Kidney Disease Market?

· What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Chronic Kidney Disease Market?

· Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Chronic Kidney Disease Market?

· Which region dominates the largest market share in Chronic Kidney Disease Market?

Key Offerings:

· Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

· Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

· Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

· Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

· Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type of Treatment, End User and Route of Administration

· Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

§ Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

§ Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

· PESTLE Analysis

· PORTER’s analysis

· Value chain and supply chain analysis

· Legal Aspects of business by region

· Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

· Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

