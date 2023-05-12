Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2023: Digital Printing Technology Gains Momentum in the Industry

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home furnishings and floor coverings market grew from $117.31 billion in 2022 to $125.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.The home furnishings and floor coverings market is expected to grow to $160.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the home furnishing and floor coverings market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the home furnishing and floor coverings manufacturing market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of home furnishing and floor coverings by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography.

Home furnishings and floor covering manufacturers are adopting digital printing technology to cut down on operational expenditures. This technology lowers sampling process time and water consumption. It is also considered to be an eco-friendly alternative to traditional home furnishings and floor coverings. Some of the companies offering digital printing technologies include Epson, Bordeaux Digital PrintInk, and Fratelli Robustelli S.r.l. According to a report by Textile World magazine, 870 million square meters of fabric worth $1.29 billion were printed using digital printing technologies to shorten lead times, customize home decorations, improve design aesthetics and reduce costs.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the home furnishings and floor coverings market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in the home furnishings and floor coverings market. The regions covered in the home furnishings and floor coverings report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the home furnishings and floor coverings market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Home Furnishings; Floor Coverings
2) By Price Point: Mass; Premium
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; E-commerce; Other Distribution Channels
4) By Application: Household; Commercial

Subsegments Covered: Curtains; Bed Spreads; Towels-Home Furnishings; Other Home Furnishings; Carpets And Rugs; Mats

