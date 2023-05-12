United States Eggs Market Report 2023 with Projected Sales to 2027

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Eggs Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to calendar years 2023 and 2027 US table egg production in dozens and nominal US dollars in terms of farm price received. US shell egg retail sales in dozens are also projected to 2023 and 2027.

To illustrate historical trends, total table egg production by units and value, and total retail sales by units are provided in annual series from 2012 to 2022.

For the purposes of this report, table eggs are unfertilized, whole in-shell eggs intended for consumption and stand in contrast to fertilized hatching eggs. Table eggs may be processed at breaker plants to yield egg products, such as whites, yolks, and various blends. Retail sales encompass uncooked eggs sold in their shells .

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. HIGHLIGHTS

2. MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Processed Eggs & Egg Alternatives

Health & Diet Trends

Packaging Trends

3. SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Table Egg Production

Retail Sales

4. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Industry Leaders

5. ABOUT THIS REPORT

