Maple Syrup Market to Hit USD 2.28 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.80% of CAGR

Pune, India, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global maple syrup market size was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1.44 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 2.28 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. Maple syrup is a natural sweetener, which is obtained from the sap of maple trees and is usually consumed with breakfast foods such as pancakes, cereals, waffles, and others. Demand for healthy food products amongst consumers will propel market growth. Increasing levels of the geriatric population will create further opportunities for market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Maple Syrup Market Analysis Report, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/maple-syrup-market-103831

List of Key Players Profiled in the Maple Syrup Market Report:

Golden Dog Farm LLC. (U.S.)

Les Industries Bernard & Fils (Canada)

Maple Joe (Canada)

LB Maple Treat Corporation (Canada)

Coombs Family Farms (U.S.)

Butternut Mountain Farms (U.S.)

Ferguson Farm Vermont Maple Syrup (U.S.)

Vermont Pleasant Valley Maples (U.S.)

B&G Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Judd’s Wayeeses Farms (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.80% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.28 Billion Maple Syrup Market Size in 2022 USD 1.35 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 152 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Source

By Distribution Channel

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Maple Syrup Market Growth Drivers Inclination to Consume Healthy Products to Enhance the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Online Sales and Promotions Increased Market Growth During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the production of the syrup. Canada and the U.S. were forced to shut down festivals (Maple Weekends) for the public which were to attend and taste the syrup. The pandemic forced governments worldwide to implement stringent lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. However, online sales and promotions increased the demand for the product during the pandemic period.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/maple-syrup-market-103831

Segmentation

Sugar Maple to Dictate as it is a Widely Used Tree Species

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into sugar maple, black maple, and red maple. Sugar maple had the largest share as it is one of the widely used tree species used for the production of the syrup. It is comparatively sweeter than other maple varieties. Other maple species, such as red maple trees, have lower sugar content compared to black and sugar maple.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets to Lead Due to Wide Variety of Products

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels, and others. Supermarkets & hypermarkets to hold the majority share as it has wide variety of buying options. Consumers of the European countries prefer to buy from supermarkets as they have wide product range. Specialty stores are enjoyed by consumers who like specialty products such as organic products.

Based on geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Inclination to Consume Healthy Products to Enhance the Market Growth

Inclination toward healthy products is anticipated to propel the maple syrup market growth. Syrup made from maple is of high value as its healthier and nutritious than artificial sweeteners. Syrup derived from maple is considered to be a preferred choice compared to refined sugar. The presence of organic acids, amino acids, and relevant quantities of minerals, such as zinc, potassium, and manganese, makes it a unique and superior alternative.

However, stringent rules and regulations imposed by the government for quality control is expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America Lead the Market as U.S. is the Largest Importer of Maple Syrup

North America is expected to have largest part in the maple syrup market share as the U.S. is the largest importer of maple syrup. North America is one of the largest consumers of maple as consumers like to add the syrup on the top of breakfast food items such as waffles, cakes, French toast, pancakes and bread rolls, and several others.

Europe is the second largest consumer for maple products and is popular in all age groups. The demand in the region is high but production is nil and the demand is met by import activities. The syrup is imported from countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Asia Pacific is set to grow at a strong pace due to incorporation of natural sweeteners in diets of the population. Japan, Australia, and South Korea are some of the major consumers in the region.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/maple-syrup-market-103831

Competitive Landscape

New Product Strategies by Key Players to Advance Market Path

Key players operating in the market have been expanding their geographical presence by catering to uncaptured markets. They are doing so by collaborating with local distributors of a particular region. In May 2020, Coomb’s Family Farms announced the launch of “Coombs Family Farms Maple Stream” which is its first sprayable maple product. Maple Stream dispenses a specific amount of Organic, Grade A, and amber colored product, which has no sticky mess. Innovative packaging initiatives help to boost product sales in the market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview on the Parent Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Hot Sauce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Sugar Maple Black Maple Red Maple By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty stores Online Sales Channels Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/maple-syrup-market-103831

Key Industry Development

October 2022- Oneida Indian Nation announced the opening of Wáhta' Maple Farm, which is its newest business enterprise. The new farm would produce premium grade and organic-certified products. It is aimed for consumers who want premium and organic food products.

Read Related Insights:

Sugar Substitutes Market Size to Worth USD 12.86 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 7.20%

Honey Market Size to Worth USD 12.69 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 5.83%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™