Recreational Safety Harness Global Market Report 2023: Growing Popularity of Sport Climbing Underpins Growth

The global recreational safety harness market is expected to grow from $13.76 billion in 2022 to $14.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.89%. The recreational safety harness market is expected to reach $15.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

The growing popularity of climbing sports is driving the recreational safety harness market. Sport climbing is a sport in which a sportsman climbs a rock or mountain with proper safety equipment and safety measures. Safety harnesses are required for climbing sports such as rock climbing or mountaineering due to the enhanced safety provided by the harness and the dangerous nature of the game sport. The demand for recreational safety harnesses will rise in response to the growing popularity of climbing sports.

For instance, according to the Climbing Business Journal, a US-based newsletter company providing insights related to the climbing sports industry, in 2021, 53 new climbing gyms were opened in the US, the highest number of openings in a calendar year alone. The growth rate of climbing gyms in the US was 8.24% in 2021, which was higher compared to 5.41% in 2020 and 5.07% in 2019. Therefore, the growing popularity of climbing sports will drive the recreational safety harness market forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the recreational safety harness market. Major companies in the market are launching new products with innovative technologies, such as the new fall safety harnesses integrated with NFC (near field communication) technology for easy access to safety information on smartphones, enabling better safety.

For instance, in October 2020, Twiceme Technology AB, a Swedish safe-tech company offering digital solutions for easily accessible vital information in fall protection harnesses, partnered with Fall Safe, the European fall protection company, to provide fall protection harnesses with twICEme technology. It enables a digital solution allowing easy access to crucial information in fall protection harnesses. A device based on NFC technology that allows access to vital information on safety equipment on the user's smartphone. The twICEme device can be integrated into any safety harness with a high risk of accidents, such as climbing equipment.



In February 2021, Delta Plus Group, a France-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE), acquired Artex for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition adds a new product portfolio to the company and accelerates its growth in the German market. Artex is a German manufacturer of personal fall protection equipment such as harnesses, reels, and tethers.



North America was the largest region in the recreational safety harness market in 2022. The regions covered in the recreational safety harness report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the recreational safety harness market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Full Body Harnesses; Sit And Work Harnesses; Children's Harnesses; Other Types

2) By End-Users: Commercial End-Users; Individual End-Users

3) By Application: Rock Climbing; High-Lining; Hunting; Other Applications





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.29 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $15.92 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global



