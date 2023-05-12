Global Thermal Ceramics Market Report 2023: Rapid Development in Infrastructure in Emerging Economies Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal Ceramics Market by Type (Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Firebricks), End Use Industries (Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Metal Processing) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermal Ceramics Market size was estimated at USD 5,060.56 million in 2022, USD 5,484.92 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.52% to reach USD 9,735.39 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Energy Savings

Rapid Development in Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

High Growth Potential in Non-Metallic Materials

Restraints

Rising Carcinogenic Nature of Ceramic Fibers

Opportunities

Increasing Development of Low Bio-Persistent Materials

Growing Need for Recycling of Refractories

Challenges

Growing Environmental Concerns Related to Refractories

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, market is studied across Ceramic Fibers and Insulating Firebricks. The Insulating Firebricks is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End Use Industries, market is studied across Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Mining, and Power Generation. The Metal Processing is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Thermal Ceramics Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Thermal Ceramics Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Thermal Ceramics Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Thermal Ceramics Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Thermal Ceramics Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Thermal Ceramics Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Thermal Ceramics Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Thermal Ceramics Market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5060.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9735.39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Thermal Ceramics Market, by Type



7. Thermal Ceramics Market, by End Use Industries



8. Americas Thermal Ceramics Market



9. Asia-Pacific Thermal Ceramics Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Thermal Ceramics Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

BNZ Materials, Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd.

Etex Group

FibreCast Inc.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.

Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Rath-Group

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Unifrax

YESO INSULATING PRODUCTS COMPANY LIMITED

