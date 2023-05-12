Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market Report 2023: Application of PMOLED Displays in Smart Watches and Music Players Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market by Type (AMOLED, PMOLED), Application (OLED Display, OLED Lighting), End-User - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market size was estimated at USD 15.89 billion in 2022, USD 18.34 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.58% to reach USD 50.64 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Consumer and Commercial Products Such as Smartphones, Tv, Signage

Application of PMOLED Displays in Smart Watches and Music Players

Increasing Adoption of Micro-Displays Across Various Industry Verticals

Restraints

High Cost of Organic Light Emitting Diodes

Short Life Span of Diodes

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for Eco-Friendly Lighting Solutions

Technological Advancement of Smart Lighting System

Challenges

Availability of Substitute Technology in Market Such as LED and Quantum Dots

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, market is studied across AMOLED and PMOLED. The PMOLED is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, market is studied across OLED Display and OLED Lighting. The OLED Lighting is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, market is studied across Architecture, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Security & Signage. The Security & Signage is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.70% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market, by Type



7. Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market, by Application



8. Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market, by End-User



9. Americas Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market



10. Asia-Pacific Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Organic Light Emitting Diodes Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



