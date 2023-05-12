Corn Starch Market is expected to hit USD 35.94 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research        

Pune, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Food & Beverage research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Corn Starch Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Corn Starch Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 20.70 Bn in 2022 to USD 35.94 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent.



Corn Starch Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 20.70 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 35.94 Bn. CAGR 8.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Form and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report offers a quantitative analysis of the current drivers, restraints, trends, estimations, and opportunities in the corn starch market, providing insights into prevailing opportunities during the forecast period. PORTER's five forces analysis evaluates the profit-oriented strategic decisions and supplier-buyer networks of market participants. In-depth analysis, market size, and segmentation aid in determining the current market potential. The report provides a comprehensive analysis to stakeholders interested in investing in the global corn starch market, encompassing past and current market scenarios with forecasted size. It includes strategic profiling of key players, analyzing their core competencies, growth strategies, and market presence to guide investors. Mergers and acquisitions are among the strategies employed by players to expand market share and seize growth opportunities.

Corn Starch Market Overview

Corn starch is a common ingredient made from the starchy portion of corn kernels known as the endosperm. It's used as a thickening agent for gravies, marinades, sauces, soups, and casseroles. The corn starch market is increasing at a significant rate due to its wide range of applications in food , feed, and industrial use. The report shows descriptive data and pictographs on regional as well as global Corn Starch Market analysis. The report adds to Corn Starch Market’s objectives. It includes leading competitors and their market value with their current trending skims, strategies, targets, and products. The report put light on the Corn Starch market’s recent growth as well as its informative past.

Corn Starch Market Dynamics

The demand for clean-label food and beverage products is driving the growth of the global corn starch market. Corn starch manufacturers, including Cargill, are investing in R&D to enhance the quality and functionality of their clean-label corn starches. They are also adopting sustainable practices and sourcing materials from sustainable sources to meet the demand for eco-friendly products. Cargill's SimPure line offers clean-label corn starches that are made from natural ingredients and free from artificial additives. They are working with farmers to source non-GMO corn to cater to consumers seeking natural and non-genetically modified ingredients. The growth of the food and beverage industry, especially in developing countries, is driving the demand for corn starch. Additionally, the increasing popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals contributes to the market's expansion.

Corn Starch Market Regional Insights

The north American corn starch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, driven by the United States' significant corn production and cost-effective manufacturing process due to low raw material costs. Advanced technology and R&D facilities further contribute to market growth. The introduction of innovative products like clean labels and non-GMO corn starch caters to evolving customer demands in the food industry. Increasing population and disposable income in the region lead to higher consumption of processed and convenient foods, driving the demand for corn starch. The Asia Pacific region dominates the global corn starch market, accounting for over 40% of the total market share. The food industry in Asia Pacific extensively utilizes corn starch as a thickener, stabilizer, and texturizer in various products. China, Japan, and Thailand are major producers, and multinational companies like Cargill, ADM, and Tate & Lyle have a strong presence in the market. Competition is high in China, influenced by government policies and regulations.

Corn Starch Market Segmentation

By Type:

• Modified starch

• Native starch

• Sweeteners

In 2022, the segment of modified corn starch accounted for the largest share of revenue, comprising 12%. This segment is projected to witness further growth in the upcoming years due to several factors. Firstly, there is a rising demand for convenience foods, which is driving the need for ingredients like modified corn starch.

By Application:

• Animal Feed

• Food and Beverages

• Paper and Board

• Textiles

• Others

Corn Starch Market Key Competitors include:

• Dow (U.S.)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• DuPont (U.S.)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• NOVUS INTERNATIONAL (U.S.)

• Alltech (U.S.)

• Associated British Foods plc (U.K.)

• Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand)

• Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

• Nutreco (Netherlands)

• ForFarmers. (Netherlands)

• De Heus Animal Nutrition (Netherlands)

• Land O'Lakes (U.S.)

• Kent Nutrition Group (U.S.)

• SunOpta (Canada)

• Scratch and Peck Feeds (U.S.)

• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

• Tate and Lyle Plc (UK)

• Archer-Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)

• Tereos Syral S.A.S (France)

• Roquette Frères S.A. (France)

In 2019, Cargill launched its Plant-Based Protein business to meet the growing demand for alternative protein products. In 2020, Cargill announced a joint venture with Mosa Meat, a Dutch company specializing in cultured meat production, to accelerate the commercialization of cultured meat. In 2018, Cargill acquired Diamond V, a leading animal health and nutrition company, to strengthen its presence in the animal feed and nutrition sector.

