Samsung Canada invites Canadians to express their artistic personas inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip4

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the Flex Your Design contest, inviting participants from across Canada to showcase their personal style by submitting their unique case designs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Contest entrants will compete for a chance to win 1 of 3 epic Galaxy prize packs including a cash prize of $2,500, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, a Galaxy Watch5, and a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra1.



Smartphones have become one of our most expressive accessories, helping to keep us connected and tell our stories. The Galaxy Z Flip4 was designed to spotlight these experiences, unlocking new and exciting opportunities for storytelling and personal expression.

“At Samsung, we are inspired by our customers who are embracing and celebrating their differences - from the way they dress to how they express themselves online,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “We believe technology should reflect unique user personality and needs - the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Flex Your Design contest is a platform for Canadians to have a part in that.”

Through the Flex Your Design Contest, Samsung Canada hopes to inspire and champion creative expression, amplified by partnerships with Canadian artists including Ben Johnston from Toronto, Pony from Montreal and Mega McGrath from Vancouver who have also designed cases for the Galaxy Z Flip4 inspired by their individual artistic styles.

Speaking on the collaboration, multi-disciplinary creative Ben Johnston stated, “This phone [the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4] has definitely a nostalgic feel and its foldable feature brings back memories! However, I had to really reflect on my concept: the challenge was to design an image that would be folded. I’m very pleased with the design and I think the case enhances the phone’s experience!”

Painter and multi-disciplinary designer, Mega McGrath was also inspired by the innovative design and technology behind the Galaxy Z Flip4: “I like ideas that challenge norms and push boundaries, as well as provide a bit of nostalgia. The partnership with Samsung Canada to create an exclusive phone case was a way for me to embrace and collaborate with innovative technologies, while providing an opportunity to encourage young people to explore their own creativity.”

Montreal artist Gabrielle Laïla Tittley (aka Pony) believes that creativity makes life magical, which is why she is excited to partner with Samsung Canada to inspire that magic. “Art brings people together and can act as the voice of a generation. Through the Flex Your Design contest, we hope to bring young people together through art while still celebrating their unique creative voice.”

Whether capturing epic dance moves, taking a group or solo selfie, or just exploring a new angle or perspective, do away with tripods and check out FlexCam. It’s as simple as putting the Galaxy Z Flip4 in Flex Mode, adjusting to your desired angle and then setting it down for a versatile, hands-free camera experience. Video calling is also easier with FlexCam and dual screen opportunities on Google Duo.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip4 provides a plethora of personalization opportunities. Its sleek design is case-customizable to match your individual style, and the Cover Screen allows you to further express yourself: use your own videos, photos or GIFs to personalize the clock face to best match your unique needs.

Canadians interested in participating in the contest can submit their designs today, May 12, 2023 until June 20, 2023 for a chance to win 1 of 3 epic Galaxy prize packs consisting of a cash prize for $2,500, a Galaxy Z Flip4, a Galaxy Watch5, and a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra2.

Visit http://www.samsung.com/flexyourdesign, download the Galaxy Z Flip4 template, create your unique case design and upload alongside your details before June 20, 2023 for a chance to win. Entrants must be 16 years or older to enter.

There is a total of three (3) prize packages available to be won (collectively, the "Prizes" and each individually a "Prize") each consisting of a $2500 cash prize (by way of a cheque) plus a Galaxy Prize Pack made up of a Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone, Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch, and a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (valued at $3,719.97 based on MSRP) each selected by the Sponsor.

