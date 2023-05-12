Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 10,255.0 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 989.0 million in the year 2022.



The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diagnostics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of approximately 24.0% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023- 2035.

The market's expansion can be driven by the rising prevalence of NAFLD, which includes both NAFL and NASH, which increases the demand for enhanced nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diagnostic tools. In developed countries, NAFLD, which includes both NAFL and NASH, is the most common cause of abnormal liver enzymes. Furthermore, the patients dealing with NAFLD and NASH are mostly asymptomatic, which means they needs an advanced technologies for the diagnosis of the disorders and their treatment.



The market is segmented into serum biomarkers, hepatic fibrosis biomarkers, oxidative stress biomarkers, apoptosis biomarkers and others. By the end of 2035, the serum biomarkers segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 3,200.0 million, up from a revenue of close to USD 297.0 million in the year 2022.

The segment's growth can be attributed to the serum indicators of liver activity that specifically target the synthesis and deterioration of collagen. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of serum biomarkers as a diagnostic tool for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), along with the rising popularity among the key players is further expected to surge the growth of the segment in the market.



On the basis of region, the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 4,072.0 million by the end of 2035.

Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 399.0 million. The growth of the region can be contributed to the rising diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, followed by an increasing population that is obese, which in turn is projected to boost the market's growth in the region.

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to view rapidest growth over the forecast period on the back of increasing population percentage, and growing older population that are anticipated to rise the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

