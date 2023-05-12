To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish a joint

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish a joint updated €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTN Programme") dated 12 May 2023.

Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit may issue Subordinated Notes, Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Unsubordinated Notes. Nykredit Bank may issue Unsubordinated Notes.

The EMTN Programme dated 12 May 2023 is available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com.

Questions may be addressed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10 or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

