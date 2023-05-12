Global Light Weapons Market Report 2023: Increasing Defense Budgets in Emerging Economies Present Opportunities

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Weapons Market by Type (Anti-Tank Missiles, Anti-Tank Weapons, Grenade), Guidance (Guided, Unguided), Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Light Weapons Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlight the driving and restraining factors of the Global Light Weapons Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for Advanced Military Weapons

Increasing Adoption for Homeland Security

Gaining Popularity of Precision Guided Weapon

Restraints

Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons

Opportunities

Increasing Defense Budgets in Emerging Economies

Design and Development of Automated Weapons

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Light Weapons Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, market is studied across Anti-Tank Missiles, Anti-Tank Weapons, Grenade, Heavy Machine Guns, Infantry Mortar, Landmines, Launchers, Light Cannon, MANPADS, MANPAT, and Recoilless Rifles. The Grenade is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Guidance, market is studied across Guided and Unguided. The Guided is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, market is studied across Defense and Homeland Security. The Homeland Security is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Light Weapons Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Light Weapons Market, including Adani Group, ARSENAL JSCo, BAE Systems Plc, FN Herstal, S.A., General Dynamics Corporation, Heckler & Koch GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Thales Group.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Light Weapons Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Light Weapons Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Light Weapons Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Light Weapons Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Light Weapons Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Light Weapons Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Light Weapons Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Light Weapons Market, by Type, 2022 vs 2030

4.3. Light Weapons Market, by Guidance, 2022 vs 2030

4.4. Light Weapons Market, by Application, 2022 vs 2030

4.5. Light Weapons Market, by Region, 2022 vs 2030



5. Market Insights



6. Light Weapons Market, by Type



7. Light Weapons Market, by Guidance



8. Light Weapons Market, by Application



9. Americas Light Weapons Market



10. Asia-Pacific Light Weapons Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Light Weapons Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Adani Group

ARSENAL JSCo

BAE Systems Plc

FN Herstal, S.A.

General Dynamics Corporation

Heckler & Koch GmbH

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

