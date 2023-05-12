Global Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care Markets 2023-2027: New Genotypes Creating New Markets as the Developing World Drives ID Dx Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care. By Application, Technology, Place, Product and by Country. With Executive Guides and Customization 2023 - 2027 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size out for five years.

Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Point of Care testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance.

Industry Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Instrumentation Supplier

Chemical/Reagent Supplier

Pathology Supplier

Independent Clinical Laboratory

Public National/regional Laboratory

Hospital Laboratory

Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

Audit Body

Certification Body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

Traditional Market Segmentation

Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Industry Structure

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

Physician's and POCT

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

New Genotypes Creating New Markets

Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

Self Testing

The Need for Speed

Factors Limiting Growth

Lower Costs

Infectious Disease is Declining

Wellness Hurts

Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

Traditional Automation and Centralization

The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

PCR Takes Command

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

NGS Impact on Pricing

Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

Profiles of Key MDx Companies

Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Laboratories

Accelerate Diagnostics

Access Bio

Ador Diagnostics

ADT Biotech

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Antelope Dx

Applied BioCode

Aureum Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

Baebies

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (Danaher)

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

Cue Health

Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

Detect

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A.

Enzo Biochem

Eurofins Scientific

Fluxergy

Fusion Genomics.

Genedrive

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx (Roche)

Getlabs

Grip Molecular Technologies

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

LightDeck Diagnostics

Lucira Health

Luminex Corp

LumiraDx

Maxim Biomedical

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

Millipore Sigma

Mobidiag (Hologic)

Molbio Diagnostics

Nanomix

Novacyt

Novel Microdevices

Operon

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Prenetics

Primerdesign (Novacyt)

Prominex

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Salignostics

Saw Diagnostics

SD Biosensor

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Talis Biomedical

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Sherlock Biosciences Adds to Infectious Disease Dx Toolkit

NanoDx Prepares for Point-of-Care Commercialization

Paragraf to Study New POC Test to Guide Antibiotic Selection

MicroGEM to Expand 30-Minute RT-PCR System

Startup Detect to Roll Out Next-Gen Molecular Instrument

Diagnostics for the Real World Third-Generation POC Platform

Salignostics Closes Funding Round

Cue Health Targets DTC Market in 2022

Grip Molecular Developing Home Respiratory Panel

Mainz Biomed Developing Home ColoAlert Assay

MFB Fertility Closes Series A Financing Round

Home Test Company Prenetics to go Public

Roche to Acquire TIB Molbiol to Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio

BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for Point-of-Care qPCR Platform

Talis Biomedical Discusses Point-of-Care

Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing

Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO

Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M

Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech

Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests

Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test

Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance

Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic

Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test

Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark

Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding





